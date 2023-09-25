Merchant Payments Innovator CARDZ3N Accelerates Growth by Activating Fee Navigator’s Native NMI IRIS Integration
Enhancing Customer Experience with Pioneering Merchant Solutions
Our goal is to consistently offer our merchants the best technology. The integration of Fee Navigator and its native NMI IRIS system is a testament to our commitment to that vision.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARDZ3N, a frontrunner in the merchant payments domain, has bolstered its competitive edge by integrating Fee Navigator and the NMI IRIS system. This integration will bring unparalleled efficiency and automation, fortifying CARDZ3N's commitment to providing superior service to its merchants.
Unrivaled Statement Analysis and Offer Proposition: Fee Navigator is the only solution in the market that can instantly analyze merchant statements and put forward offers via email, website, or API. This unique capability empowers merchants with rapid responses, enabling them to make informed decisions swiftly.
Seamless Integration with NMI IRIS: With native, bi-directional integration, Fee Navigator and IRIS sync perfectly. This means CARDZ3N staff can effortlessly pull statements directly from their IRIS leads for analysis. Post-analysis, the finalized proposals can be reverted to IRIS with just a click, ensuring a fluid end-to-end user experience.
Universal Access with Simple Activation: This state-of-the-art integration is available to all Fee Navigator subscribers. To activate this feature, customers only need to obtain a token from IRIS and activate it within their Fee Navigator account. No additional fees, no hidden charges – just pure innovation.
A Testimony to Loyalty and Collaboration: Loyalty and long-term relationships stand as the cornerstone of sustainable growth. CARDZ3N’s association with Fee Navigator since its inception has not only facilitated CARDZ3N to enjoy better pricing, but has also fostered close collaboration, ensuring both entities move forward hand-in-hand.
Commitment to Modern Technology: In today's rapidly evolving landscape, investing in technology that drives automation and efficiency is no longer a luxury but a necessity. CARDZ3N’s adoption of the Fee Navigator and IRIS integration is a testament to its forward-thinking approach and dedication to its merchant community.
In the words of CARDZ3N CEO Joshua Benedetti, "Our goal is to consistently offer our merchants the best technology. The integration of Fee Navigator and its native NMI IRIS system is a testament to our commitment to that vision."
About CARDZ3N:
CARDZ3N is a leading merchant payments solution provider, constantly pushing boundaries to offer innovative and efficient payment services supporting more payment methods from Credit Card, ACH, to APMs (Alternative Payment Methods) including but not limited to e-wallets, and Crypto. With a focus on customer-centric solutions, CARDZ3N stands as the go-to choice for low to high-risk industry merchants around the globe, currently supporting over 58+ countries.
About Fee Navigator:
Fee Navigator has revolutionized the payments landscape with its singular ability to swiftly analyze merchant statements and generate offers. By constantly pushing technological boundaries, Fee Navigator ensures its partners and clients stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving industry.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Joshua Benedetti
CARDZ3N
+1 702-623-3528
