Inspiring Lady Bosses Domestic Violence Awareness Luncheon
We invite you to experience DV awareness through a special performance, guest speakers, and more.
The Power is Yours, The Time is Now”CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspiring Lady Bosses is a Tennessee nonprofit organization that aims to uplift the community by supporting young women of color aged 13-24 in starting and expanding their own businesses. In addition, we organize various free community events throughout the year. Our upcoming event is particularly significant as it addresses a topic that can impact anyone in some capacity.
Domestic Violence is a global issue affecting millions of individuals. It encompasses various forms of abuse within intimate relationships, including physical, emotional, and psychological. Victims of domestic violence endure severe consequences such as physical injuries, emotional trauma, and even death. Raising awareness about this issue is crucial to breaking the cycle of abuse and offering support to those affected.
Join us for an eye-opening experience as we bring together special guest speakers, talented performers, and much more to raise awareness about domestic violence. This event is designed to educate, inform, and empower our community. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to learn about the realities of domestic violence and how we can all make a difference.
Silent Auction
Donation Recipient: SafeHouse – Clarksville Area Urban Ministries.
