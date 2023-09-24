DHS ANNOUNCES SNAP HOT FOODS WAIVER EXTENDED THROUGH OCTOBER 14

DHS applied for and received approval to extend the SNAP Hot Food Program waiver through October 14, 2023. This means SNAP participants may purchase hot foods and hot food products prepared for immediate consumption with their benefits at authorized SNAP retailers statewide through October 14, 2023.

See the press release below from the USDA,

USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Hawaii Disaster Areas