RELEASE: DCCA Disciplinary Actions (Through August 2023)

September 22, 2023

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through August 2023)

The State Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective State Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of August 2023, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai'i.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent: Stephanie L. Taylor

Case Number: RNS 2022-10-L

Sanction: Voluntary surrender of license

Effective Date: 8-3-23

RICO alleges that Respondent incorrectly documented the count of narcotic medication she handled, that Respondent was interviewed by the director of the facility regarding claims that Respondent was exhibiting unusual behavior and declined to take a drug screen, and that numerous discrepancies were discovered in an internal audit of the facility’s logs and medication administration records, in potential violation of HRS § 457-12(a)(6) and HAR §§ 16-89-60(6) and 16-89-60(7)(A). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF ACUPUNCTURE

Respondent: Mike Masayuki Hashimoto

Case Number: ACU 2016-1-L

Sanction: Revocation of license

Effective Date: 4-6-23

On April 4, 2019, the Board approved a Settlement Agreement regarding Respondent’s license. On February 3, 2023, RICO submitted an affidavit to the Board indicating Respondent had not complied with the terms of the agreement. Respondent did not contest the contents of RICO’s affidavit. (Board’s Final Order for Noncompliance with Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

