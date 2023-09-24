Ravenwood Cabinetry Hires Local Liquidators to Auction Manufacturing Facility Contents
Local Liquidators to Conduct Online Liquidation Auction of Ravenwood Cabinetry, Taking Place Now Through 9/25/23.
This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who is into woodworking, whether as a hobby or as a profession, to buy some great equipment”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravenwood Cabinetry, a long time cabinet maker located near downtown Phoenix, has made the decision to auction off and liquidate its cabinet making equipment, tooling and supplies. It was known for manufacturing locally built custom cabinets for clients large and small.
— Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of Local Liquidators
The cabinet maker is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike a chance to purchase the items from the closed production facility by hosting an online liquidation auction to sell off the contents. The company is liquidating everything onsite including saws, sanders, planers, joiners, compressors, dust collectors, power tools, hand tools and much more. “This is an amazing opportunity for anyone who is into woodworking, whether as a hobby or as a profession, to buy some great equipment” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of Local Liquidators.
Interested bidders are encouraged to view the online only auction on BusinessLiquidations.com. Participation is open to everyone over 18 years of age and registration is free on the website. Each item has a $5 opening bid and everything must be sold and removed from the facility by Wednesday 9/27/23.
Bidding is taking place now through Monday September 25th at 12pm MST. Interested buyers can preview the items in person on Monday 9/25/23 from 10am to 12pm. Ravenwood Cabinetry is located at 2350 W. Holly St, Phoenix, AZ 85009. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items on Tuesday 9/26/23 and Wednesday 9/27/23 from 9am to 3pm. For more information and to view the items in the auction, visit LocalLiquidators.com.
Gabriel Prado
Local Liquidators LLC
+1 602-828-3957
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram