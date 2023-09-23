St Kitts and Nevis’ MOU with Southern University ratified at the University’s Board of Supervisors meeting

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (SKNIS) – The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Southern University in Louisiana, USA, that will lead to significant benefits for the Federation in the fields of higher education and agriculture was officially approved by the university’s Board of Supervisors meeting held on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The signed agreement, which was laid in the National Assembly by Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley during a Sitting on Monday, September 18, will see students from St. Kitts and Nevis who are desirous of pursuing undergraduate studies at Southern University benefitting from significantly reduced tuition rates of under US$4,200 per semester for on-campus study. Tuition reductions will also extend to accommodate those pursuing Graduate (Master’s) degree programmes, online degree programmes, and certification programmes.

Moreover, the Ministry of Agriculture is also expected to benefit through the sharing of information as the university boasts high-end food production and research facilities.

Negotiations on the agreement between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Southern University were led by Her Excellency Dr. Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations.

Addressing the Board of Supervisors Meeting following the confirmation vote, Her Excellency Dr. Claxton said, “We truly look forward to partnering with Southern University in this alliance we are forming moving forward with the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed on Wednesday (September 13) by the Deputy Prime Minister who was here but had to leave for other Government business.”

Minister of Agriculture et al., the Honourable Samal Duggins, was also invited to attend the Friday, September 15 meeting. He expressed appreciation on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University for this great opportunity.

The honourable minister stated further that he hopes that this new alliance can serve as a springboard for future collaborations.

Joining Minister Duggins and Her Excellency Dr. Claxton at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Miguel Flemming and the Technical Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Ronald King.