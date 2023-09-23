Weilu CHEN (Citrine CH)：Technological Innovation Transforming Media Industry
Renowned industry expert Weilu Chen, known as Citrine CH, weighs in on the recent and historic strike that has rocked Hollywood, California, sparking discussions on the far-reaching effects of technological innovation on the cultural and media sector.
The strike, which commenced on October 7th, 2019, has marked itself as the most significant labor dispute in Hollywood since the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike. This unprecedented event is also the first time in over three decades that Hollywood has witnessed a strike of such magnitude.
The writers, represented by the Writers Guild of America, have taken to the picket lines in pursuit of improved compensation packages and benefits, as well as a more substantial stake in the profits generated from the sale of their creative works.
On the opposing side, the studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, have remained unyielding, declining to meet the demands set forth by the striking writers.
This strike has already left a profound impact on the entertainment industry, resulting in the suspension of production for numerous television shows and movies. Furthermore, its repercussions are expected to ripple through the broader economy, given that Hollywood serves as a significant driver of tourism and tax revenue for the city of Los Angeles.
Beyond the immediate labor disputes and financial implications, the strike has ignited a broader conversation about the transformative impact of technological innovation on the traditional cultural and media industry.
Weilu Chen, known in the industry as Citrine CH, highlights several key observations:
Challenges in the Digital Age: Chen underscores the challenges confronting traditional cultural and media entities in the digital era. With the ubiquitous use of the internet and ongoing technological advancements, new media platforms have gained prominence, chipping away at the previously unassailable position of traditional media. Audience preferences for entertainment are progressively shifting towards internet and social media platforms, exerting immense pressure on traditional media to attract viewers and advertisers.
AI's Influence: The rise of AI technology, Chen notes, is having an unprecedented impact on the cultural and media industry. Writers and actors express concerns that the application of AI could lead to job displacement, potentially jeopardizing their livelihoods. This underscores the substantial influence technological innovation wields in reshaping industry landscapes and employment patterns.
Seizing Opportunities: Nevertheless, Chen urges vigilance in not overlooking the opportunities that technological innovation presents to the cultural and media sector. The advent of new media platforms provides content creators with expansive development opportunities, enabling them to create and disseminate their work more freely. Simultaneously, digital technology introduces efficient and convenient tools for media production, reducing costs and enhancing production efficiency.
Enhanced Audience Experience: Emerging technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) offer audiences a more diverse and enriched entertainment experience. The application of VR and AR technology immerses viewers in narratives, ushering in fresh possibilities for the cultural and media industry.
In conclusion, the impact of technological innovation on the cultural and media industry is dualistic - it brings unprecedented challenges while offering new avenues for growth. Success lies in the industry's capacity to adapt to and harness these technological advancements, fostering continuous innovation and improvement to remain competitive in the digital age.
Chen underscores the importance for professionals and enterprises in the cultural and media sector to closely monitor technological trends, proactively adopt emerging technologies, and bolster their innovative capabilities to thrive in this ever-evolving era. Only through these actions can the industry sustainably prosper in the digital age.
Weilu CHEN, also known as Citrine CH (https://citrinechen.com/) is a seasoned professional in the media industry with extensive experience and witness to Chinese media censorship.
Born in 1988 in Zhejiang Province, China. In 2012, after completing her undergraduate studies, she ventured alone to Beijing and entered the film and television media industry. She has since accumulated over 10 years of rich industry experience.
In 2017, due to the stringent media censorship regulations in mainland China and a desire for broader development opportunities, Ms. Chen was compelled to leave the mainland. She shifted her primary focus to research and observation in the fields of media industry and communication studies.
