Alencar Family Foundation and Alencar Family Dentistry Join Forces as Sponsors for Brahaha Gala Show and Auction

Brahaha 1 Brahaha 2 Brahaha Gala AFD LOGO Logo

Alencar Family Foundation and Dentistry Join Forces as Sponsors for Brahaha Gala Show and Auction, Aiding Uninsured Patients in Hampton Roads Region

We believe in the power of community and the ability to make a difference in people's lives.” — Jayme Alencar Oliveira Filho, DDS

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alencar Family Foundation and Alencar Family Dentistry are proud to announce their collaboration as the Presenting Sponsors for the much-anticipated Brahaha Gala Show and Auction, scheduled for October 13th, 2023. This charitable event, known for its impactful fundraising efforts, will be dedicated to collecting funds and donations to provide free mammograms and medical procedures for uninsured patients in the Hampton Roads Region, Virginia.

The Brahaha Gala Show and Auction, organized by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Foundation, has been a beacon of hope for uninsured individuals in the region. This annual event plays a vital role in raising awareness about breast health and offering essential services to those who lack access to them.

The Alencar Family Foundation, known for its unwavering commitment to healthcare and community welfare, is delighted to support this noble cause. With their generous contribution, they aim to empower the Brahaha Gala Show and Auction to expand its reach and impact further.

Dr. Cristina Alencar, Founder and CEO of Alencar Family Foundation, expressed her excitement about this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of an event that has a direct and positive impact on the health and well-being of our community members. Together with the Alencar Family Dentistry, we are committed to ensuring that uninsured individuals have access to essential healthcare services, including mammograms and procedures."

The Brahaha Gala Show and Auction has consistently delivered exceptional results, thanks to the generosity and support of sponsors like the Alencar Family Foundation and Alencar Family Dentistry. The event's success has enabled it to deploy a mobile unit to underserved areas, bringing healthcare services closer to those who need them most.

"We believe in the power of community and the ability to make a difference in people's lives," said Dr. Jayme A. Oliveira Filho, Owner of Alencar Family Dentistry. "By supporting initiatives like the Brahaha Gala Show and Auction, we can contribute to a healthier and happier Hampton Roads Region."

The Alencar Family Foundation and Alencar Family Dentistry invite the local community, businesses, and individuals to join them in making the 2023 Brahaha Gala Show and Auction a resounding success. Together, we can ensure that no one in the Hampton Roads Region goes without the critical healthcare services they need.

Event Details:

• Event Name: Brahaha Gala Show and Auction

• Date: Friday, October 13, 2023 / From 6:00 – 9:00pm

• Location: Delta Hotels by Marriott – Chesapeake / 725 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320

• Website: Awards Show & Auction - The Bra-ha-ha (brahaha.org)

• Contact: Foundation@ChesapeakeRegional.com

About the Brahaha Gala Show and Auction:

The Brahaha Gala Show and Auction is an annual event dedicated to raising funds and donations for free mammograms and medical procedures for uninsured patients in the Hampton Roads Region, Virginia. It is a vital initiative that aims to improve breast health awareness and provide essential healthcare services to those who lack access.

