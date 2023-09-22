WiTT Launches Spanish Language Version of its Patient Support Platform to Accelerate Adoption and Improve Outcomes

WiTT Cancer Support Registry

One in three Hispanic men and women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and one in five men and one in seven women will die from the disease.

Language shouldn’t be a barrier to asking for and receiving help. Our platform will improve the quality of life for Hispanic cancer patients going through treatment.” — Rahul Mahadevan, Founder & CEO of the WiTT Group, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WiTT Group™, Inc., a Digital Health and FinTech company focused on solving the non-clinical challenges cancer patients face as they go through treatment, is pleased to announce a Spanish language version of its patient support platform, the WiTT Support Registry™. This Spanish version makes the platform more accessible to non-English speaking Hispanic patients and their care networks, further accelerating adoption and improving outcomes.

“We started WiTT to provide a platform where every patient can get the non-clinical support they need as they go through treatment so that they could focus on what is truly important – their health. We recognized that an English only version limited the ability of all patients to use our platform as a resource. As the percentage of Hispanic patients on our platform increased, we worked to add Spanish as a language option. We hope this enhancement will allow us to impact many more lives in a meaningful way,” said Rahul Mahadevan, Founder & CEO of the WiTT Group, Inc.

WiTT has seen a rapid acceleration of the number of patients it supports on its platform, recording an average increase of 15% per month in 2023. Currently 23% of the patients on the WiTT platform are Hispanic. According the American Cancer Society one in three Hispanic men and women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and one in five men and one in seven women will die from the disease.

“Language shouldn’t be a barrier to asking for and receiving help,” added Rahul Mahadevan. “The addition of Spanish will enable Hispanic patients to include family and friends to their support networks that do not speak English. Not only have we unlocked additional opportunity to accelerate the adoption of the platform, but we’ve also been able to improve the quality of lives for Hispanic cancer patients going through treatment.”

The WiTT Group partners with a variety of organizations including non-profits, cancer support groups, hospitals, providers, employers and church groups to use its WiTT Support Registry platform. These organizations help identify patients in need who can use the platform to create a personal support registry of financial and non-financial needs, and make their registry visible to their friends and family. This not only makes it easy for a patient to ask for support, but it also makes it easy for those that want to support a patient to know exactly what they can do to help. Patients also have the option to make their profile public, so they can receive contributions from a broader group of donors through the WiTT Fund. The WiTT Fund is a component fund of Legacy Global Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. EIN 20-8099462. Donations may be tax deductible. The WiTT Support Registry is free to patients.

To donate to the WiTT Fund, please visit www.wittforever.com, click on the help patients tab, enter the amount you would like to donate and add it to your cart. Then click on the cart icon on the top right of the page to checkout.

About The WiTT Group, Inc.

The WiTT Group, Inc. is focused on solving the non-clinical challenges (financial and non-financial) patients face as they go through treatment. The company offers a unique Support Registry platform which empowers patients to get the support they need, as well as making it easy to ask for and receive help. WiTT, which stands for “We’re in This Together,” combines the simplicity of a wedding registry with the personalized needs of a patient and a financial tool, into an easy-to-use platform. WiTT’s initial focus is on cancer care. More information on the WiTT Group can be found at www.wittforever.com. You can also follow The WiTT Group on Facebook and Instagram at @wittforever, @WiTTSupportTeam on Twitter, and The WiTT Group on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez for The WiTT Group, (847) 533-5082, davidg1027@gmail.com