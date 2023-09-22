AMY BOONE THOMPSON NAMED FINALIST IN 20th ANNUAL STEVIE® AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

I started as a personal trainer and so I know first-hand the positive and healthy ripple effect that one professional can make for others. I’m very honored to be named a Stevie Awards finalist.” — Amy Boone Thompson

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Boone Thompson was named a Finalist in the Woman of the Year - Industry category in the 20th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and ultimately will be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 10. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Thompson is a Finalist in the Woman of the Year - Industry category.

Amy Boone Thompson is the owner and chief executive officer of IDEA Health & Fitness Association, and is a three-decade career fitness professional, wellness advocate and business owner/leader. She has held every role — from practitioner to presenter to executive — and leads from a place of connection, service and purposeful impact. Her entrepreneurial spirit, combined with her rich experience as a business and media executive, are the catalysts to her award-winning leadership.

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 20th annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.

“In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an impressive collection of remarkable nominations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We look forward to celebrating our 20 years of recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the workplace in New York on November 10.”

“I started my career as a personal trainer and so I know first-hand the positive and healthy ripple effect that one professional can make for others,” says Thompson. “Our 275,000 fitness and wellness professionals can inspire millions of people to happier and healthier lives, I am proud to lead this movement of innovation and growth, and I’m very honored to be named a Stevie Awards finalist.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.



About IDEA® Health & Fitness Association

IDEA Health & Fitness Association has served as the world’s leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals for 40 years. IDEA delivers world-class content and continuing education to fitness professionals, business owners and allied health professionals via a vast content library, including the award-winning IDEA Fitness Journal and in-person events. IDEA powers fit pros through fitness, business and nutrition conferences, and with more than 900 streaming videos and digital courses, available on ideafit.com. Additionally, IDEA FitnessConnect offers the largest national, industry-wide directory linking over 275,000 fitness professionals to more than 40 million consumers. We Inspire the World to Fitness® with the passion and dedication of IDEA Members in more than 80 countries.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.