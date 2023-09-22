JLS Technology USA Named to MSSP Alert’s 2023 List of Top 250 MSSPs
Seventh annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies expect strong revenue growth in 2023 vs. 2022NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JLS Technology USA ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs (https://www.msspalert.com/top-250) for 2023, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.
The Top 250 MSSPs honorees were announced in a live webcast on September 14.
- The complete list and research report are available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250
- The on-demand webcast will be available to watch here: https://www.msspalert.com/webcasts
Key findings include:
- MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, more than double the number from our 2022 report. However, the 2023 Top 250 reported 2022 revenues averaged $47 million.
- Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 37 different countries.
- Profits: 87% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2023.
- Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 23% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 1% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
- Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%) and ransomware (86%).
- Cybersecurity Solutions: Larger MSSPs were more likely to run their SOC entirely in-house (85%) while just half of our smaller segment MSPs ran their SOCs in-house and 33% took a hybrid approach (a portion in-house and a portion outsourced.)
- Key Managed Security Services Offered: Almost all of the larger MSSPs (90%) provided 24/7 security event monitoring and response for threat detection use cases on their own. While 61% of the smaller MSSPs provided these services on their own, 35% partnered with another company for these services and 4% of the smaller MSSPs did not offer them at all.
JLS Technology USA was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2023.
"We are truly honored and humbled to be recognized as one of the Top 250 MSSPs. At JLS Technology USA, we remain dedicated to our mission of providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, and this acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to excellence. Our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and security is what drives us, and we look forward to continuing to protect and empower businesses in an increasingly digital world."
“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate JLS Technology USA on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It’s an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry.”
MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.
Click here to download the list and associated report.
"Since 2007, JLS Technology has consistently earned recognition as a global trailblazer in cybersecurity and technology operations, demonstrating excellence in navigating complex, multi-technology landscapes. Our track record of excellence includes successive rankings among the Top 250 MSSPs by MSSP Alert since 2017.
Our deep-seated expertise encompasses a wide spectrum of security services, ranging from Managed Security Services (encompassing SOC Operations, Threat Detection, and Security Technology Engineering) to Professional Services (including Advisory Services, vCIO/vCISO, Technology Implementation, Digital Transformation, Incident Response and Recruiting).
With a strong presence across North America, JLS Tech continues to stand at the forefront of innovation in the cybersecurity and technology sectors."
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more.
