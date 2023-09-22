Smitty’s Canada anticipates 6 percent growth in franchises in 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Averine Partners, the master franchise consolidator of Equicapita Income Trust, is pleased to report continued growth in its Smitty’s Canada Inc (Smitty’s) business. Smitty’s is a franchisor in the Canadian casual dining restaurant sector and one of Canada's largest all-day family restaurant chains.
The second quarter of 2023 followed the growth trend of new franchises seen in 2022. After opening the 82nd and 83rd locations in Q1 in Grand Prairie, Alberta and Q2 in Niverville, Manitoba, Smitty’s welcomed the 84th location in Cold Lake, Alberta this past August. Both the Grande Prairie and Niverville locations were additional locations opened by existing franchisees. The Cold Lake location is a new franchisee referred to Smitty’s through an existing franchisee. This 2023 growth is scheduled to continue into Q4 with the openings of locations in Fort McMurray, Alberta and South Calgary, Alberta. This will place 2023 franchise growth at 6 percent (five locations) compared to 2.5 percent (2 locations) in 2022.
Averine Partners was created in the recent separation of the Equicapita Income Trust portfolio into three independent operating groups. The verticals are in dental healthcare (Corpus Partners), light industrial (Preceptos Partners), and royalties from master franchisors (Averine Partners) which includes Smitty’s.
Equicapita has a 10-year track record in the mid-market private equity space and has generated an approximate average return to unit holders since inception of >10% annually while keeping return volatility <10% including operating through the 24-month economic dislocation of COVID shut-downs and net of fees (specific returns vary based on series and timing of initial investment).
Disclaimer: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Equicapita or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. No reliance should be placed on the completeness of the information contained in this document. This document is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters concerning Equicapita. Prospective purchasers of this investment opportunity may be provided with formal offering documents and will need to be qualified for investment prior to making any investment. No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representation not contained in such formal offering documents. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the proposed offering or reviewed any of the offering documents. This investment opportunity is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. There is a risk that any investment made will be lost entirely or in part. Only prospective investors who do not require immediate liquidity of their investment and who can afford the loss of their entire investment should consider this investment. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Equicapita relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Equicapita’s investment objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Equicapita’s control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Equicapita does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.
