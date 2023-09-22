Terry Costa Holds Homecoming Sale September 23rd and 24th
Get a high-quality dress at exclusively low prices at the Homecoming Blowout Sale at Terry Costa on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Costa has been serving women of all ages since 1986, helping them feel gorgeous from their first homecoming to their children’s weddings. Through recessions, pandemics, and inflations, Terry Costa has put their clients first, meeting their needs and continuing to provide the largest selection of quality special occasion dresses. And to continue to be there for its clients, Terry Costa is throwing its first-ever Homecoming Blowout Sale on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24. Save big and find some of the latest trends for under $200!
“We don’t want our guests to have to sacrifice quality for price,” Terry Costa Owner and CEO Tina Loyd said. “Take home a beautiful dress today from renowned brands at unbeatable prices.”
The short dresses available at Terry Costa aren’t just for homecoming. They’re also fabulous for any occasion, such as graduation, a party, a cruise, a birthday, or a glamorous stroll around town! Step into a picture-worthy short dress to make any informal event a party. And because Terry Costa offers renowned brands with impeccable craftsmanship, these dresses can be worn once or worn over and over without ever losing their wow factor.
The store is organized by dress type, and every department is organized by size, style, and color to make looking through the wide selection easier. Additionally, with a knowledgeable and fashion-loving team, there’s someone at Terry Costa to help you find the dress of your dreams and the accessories to go with it. Receive an unforgettable experience and take advantage of some of the best prices this season on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24.
New and recurring guests don’t need an appointment for an unforgettable Terry Costa experience because walk-ins are always welcome. Terry Costa also has a website for those who can’t visit the store. For more updates about events and sales or the gorgeous homecoming dresses offered, check out Terry Costa’s Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.
About Terry Costa
Terry Costa is the premier Prom, Homecoming, wedding, and other special events retailer. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas. For over 30 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW Metroplex with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to putting “dreams within reach.”
Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and the wide selection of dresses can be found on the website, Bridal Instagram, Prom Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.
