Salsa Kings to Open Its New Salsa Dance Studio in Homestead, FL

The company is set to open its fourth Latin dance studio in Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Salsa Kings announced today that the company will soon open a new salsa dance studio in Homestead, Florida.

“We are excited to announce we will be opening a new location in Homestead. Join us Friday October 6th at 7pm for a night of dancing and fun”, said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Salsa Kings offers group and private salsa lessons in Homestead for people of all skill levels and ages.

“You will find us in Paramount Dance Studios offering salsa lessons on Tuesdays and Fridays from 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM,” informed Fernandez and added, “So, if you’re looking to brush up, learn advanced moves, or haven’t danced a step in your life, we can help!”

Fernandez went on to add, “We get that signing up for dance classes can be intimidating, which is why we make our studio and classes as welcoming and entertaining as possible.”

“You will work directly with experienced salsa dancers with years of experience. Every member of our team has a passion for dance, and many have done professional work in the US and around the world. No matter your skill level, there is a class for you,” said Fernandez.

Salsa dancing is popular and in-demand, not only for enjoyment and fun, but salsa also helps improve a person’s self-esteem or confidence, because movement, especially salsa moves, improves interaction with a partner.

Just as important, salsa is also a terrific and fun workout. It exercises the dancer’s cardiovascular, torso and legs, and it is also a great way to lose weight.

Salsa Kings is in its 26th year of popular dance lessons, and all Salsa Kings instructors are friendly and skilled professionals, certified by the World Salsa Federation, and World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions.

“Dance lessons in Weston are effective and special ways to learn, personalized to a person’s choice of time,” Fernandez pointed out. “And private dance lessons in Homestead are particularly good for people who may be shy, prefer to learn alone, or have a certain special occasion or deadline for learning to dance.”

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/blog and https://salsakings.com/private or call 305 553 0555.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Miami Location:

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami FL 33184

United States

Cooper City Location:

12323 SW 55th St #1010

Cooper City FL 33330

United States

Weston Location:

San Miguel Shopping Plaza

13944 SW 8th St #204

Miami, FL 33184

United States

Homestead Location:

inside Paramount Dance Studio

112 N Krome Ave

Homestead, FL 33030

United States