MedTechs Suites Revolutionary Therapeutic Bedding Is Now Medicare Approved Providing Comfort to Healthcare Providers

From my extensive global experience, I've never witnessed a solution like PillowSheets. It's a game-changer in patient care while addressing pressure ulcers.” — Rod Gamble RN, BSN, MS Comp Sci, PMP

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES , September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedTech Suites, a globally recognized FDA and MHRA Medical Device Company, proudly announces its revolutionary therapeutic bedding, PillowSheets. Backed by evidence-based research and receiving a noteworthy endorsement with approval from Medicare, PillowSheets is poised to be the next big thing in patient care.

Pressure ulcers cost the health system $26.8 billion a year on treatment costs for pressure ulcers, according to Martin Burns, CEO of BBI, Bruin Biometrics.

PillowSheets is designed to combat this. With its unique design that uniformly distributes pressure, it considerably alleviates pressure points while ensuring comprehensive body and lumbar support. Its 'elevate' foot pillows further address a critical issue, swelling, and circulation which according to Heathline Elevating your legs can benefit your health in several ways. Some of the key benefits include improved blood flow, reduced inflammation, and lower pressure in the veins in your legs which decreases complications from further

comorbidities.

PillowSheets, bearing the unique patent of seamlessly integrating a pillow system within the fitted sheet, eliminates the hazards and inconvenience of loose bedding. This product is not only an innovation but a response to a recognized need in the healthcare community. The brilliance of PillowSheets lies in its patented design, integrating a pillow system within the fitted sheet, eliminating the dangers of loose bedding. "Pressure ulcers have been an age-old concern. PillowSheets, as early trials suggest, is a transformative solution," said Nadia Galloway, the brainchild behind this innovation. PillowSheets product is designed with longevity, safety, and comfort in mind.

A pilot study conducted in select skilled nursing centers, hospitals and care homes showed a 35% reduction in pressure ulcers, and increased reduction in fall risk incidences among bedridden patients using PillowSheets.

"The inspiration behind MedTech Suites was the need to address the pervasive problem of pressure ulcers, and circulatory needs, the primary healthcare risk for patients confined to their beds," shared Nadia Galloway, the visionary inventor and mastermind behind PillowSheets. Marissa Hunt, Dream Operations Officer states Our goal was to focus on improving patient outcomes for the most vulnerable.

Designed for durability and hygiene, each sheet is water-resistant and is complemented with removable pillow inserts. This design ethos is perfect for extended bed rest, making it an invaluable tool for various healthcare settings, from hospitals and hospices to assisted living and home health. Since the unveiling of this medical line merely seven months ago, it has catapulted to become the top-rated bedding on

In addition to its unparalleled pressure distribution, PillowSheets offers built-in pillows strategically placed to deter skin breakdown. Notably, these fixed pillows also minimize fall risks and reduce nosocomial infections.

Rod Gamble, MedTech Suites' esteemed Dream Healthcare Officer and an experienced registered nurse, remarked, "From my extensive global experience, I've never witnessed a solution like PillowSheets. It's a game-changer in patient care while addressing pressure ulcers."

Nadia Galloway emphasized, "In this age of evidence-based healthcare, PillowSheets is more than just bedding. It represents a future where healthcare solutions are rooted in tangible results. As we move into a data-driven era of healthcare, Nadia Galloway emphasized, "PillowSheets isn't just a product; it's an evidence-backed solution. The future of healthcare demands such innovations."

About MedTech Suites: MedTech Suites champions therapeutic bedding innovation with PillowSheets. This venture marries meticulous research, breakthrough design, and an unwavering commitment to patient welfare. The Medicare endorsement (HCPCS Billing Code: E1399) underlines its merit.

