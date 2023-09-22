The Future of Digital Ink Market Research: A Deep Dive into Emerging Technologies till 2026

Digital Ink Market Research

Digital ink industry is a niche sector within the broader digital and technology industry. It primarily focuses on the development & production of digital inks.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital ink industry is a niche sector within the broader digital and technology industry. It primarily focuses on the development and production of digital inks, which are used in various applications, such as printing, packaging, textiles, electronics, and more. Digital inks differ from traditional inks in that they are specifically designed for use with digital printing technologies, such as inkjet and electrophotographic printers. These inks are formulated to produce high-quality, durable, and vibrant prints when applied through digital printing processes.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital ink market was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $4.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: The digital ink industry has seen significant technological advancements in recent years, leading to improved print quality, color accuracy, and compatibility with various substrates (e.g., paper, fabric, plastic, ceramics). This has enabled the industry to cater to a wide range of applications.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Digital inks are used in a variety of applications, including commercial printing (brochures, labels, posters), textile printing (garments, fabrics), packaging (cartons, labels), signage (banners, billboards), ceramics and glass printing, and even 3D printing.

Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies, and rapid development of printing methods drive the growth of the global digital ink market. On the other hand, high initial cost restrains the growth to some extent. However, advancements in technology are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐈𝐧𝐤 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬: There are various types of digital inks tailored for specific applications. These include aqueous inks, solvent-based inks, UV-curable inks, latex inks, and dye-sublimation inks. Each type has unique properties and is suitable for different printing technologies and substrates.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The digital ink industry has been adapting to more environmentally friendly practices by developing eco-solvent, water-based, and UV-curable inks that reduce emissions and minimize the environmental impact of printing processes.

The digital textile ink segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% till 2026.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:The industry has experienced steady growth due to the increasing demand for personalized and short-run printing, the rise of e-commerce and online packaging, and advancements in digital printing technology. The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated the adoption of digital printing for packaging and labels.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Competition in the digital ink industry is fierce, with multiple companies vying for market share. Leading manufacturers often invest heavily in research and development to create innovative ink formulations that meet the evolving needs of various industries.

The ink-jet segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion’s share during the estimated period. At the same time, the electrography segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2026.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: As with any industry dealing with chemical substances, the digital ink industry must comply with regulations regarding safety, toxicity, and environmental impact. Regulatory compliance is crucial to ensure the safe use of digital inks and to address concerns about their environmental footprint.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡: The digital ink industry is global, with key players operating in various regions. Asia, particularly China, has emerged as a major hub for digital ink production and innovation.

Europe garnered the major share in 2018, holding half of the total market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. The other two regions assessed through the report include North America and LAMEA.

The digital ink industry plays a pivotal role in enabling high-quality and versatile digital printing across various sectors. Its continuous evolution is driven by technological advancements, changing market demands, and environmental considerations.

The key market players analyzed in the global digital ink market include Dover Corporation, Zhuhai Print-Rite New Materials Corporation Limited (PMZ)Flint Group, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sakata Inx Corporation, Du Pont, Nazdar Ink Technologies, Toyo Inc., Sc Holdings Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, and Wikoff Color Corporation.

