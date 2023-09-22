Automotive Equipment Leasing Market Big Changes to Have Big Impact

Allied Market Research - Logo

Automotive Equipment Leasing Market by Vehicle: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive equipment leasing market consists of sales of automotive equipment renting or leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide passenger cars and truck/vans, utility trailers, and recreational vehicles (RV) without drivers and utility trailers. These establishments generally operate a retail store-like facility for renting and leasing automotive equipment. Some automotive equipment rental and leasing companies offer short-term rental or long-term leases, while others supply both types of services. The automotive equipment leasing market is segmented into passenger car rental; passenger car leasing; and truck, utility trailer, and RV (recreational vehicle) rental and leasing. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow significantly in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to increased availability of travel and tourism as well as increasing availability of high-end luxury & economy vehicles, especially across developing countries in this region.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/14322

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The global COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed economies across the globe, and the impact is on the businesses across verticals and has impacted the transportation services particularly hard. Challenges that emerged from the globe lockdown are immense and insurmountable in many areas. As the COVID-19 outbreak has companies increasingly requiring their employees to work from home, commute and non-essential travel have decreased significantly, causing a significant drop in the car rental business. Automotive equipment leasing companies are distress due to temporary lockdowns to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. After the lockdown is released, companies have to follow the safety protocols such as body temperature scanning, social distancing, and ensuring high standards of sanitization which will increase the cost. The global financial crisis alone has the adoption of rental cars., Post the-pandemic with safety and hygiene becoming the need, techniques for disinfecting the automotive are strictly followed. The need for individual mobility and the social distancing norms are expected to improve the industry conditions. The subscription model has become the face of the automotive equipment rental industry in recent times. Since this model allows the customer to enjoy temporary ownership without worrying about additional costs such as maintenance and insurance premiums.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Surge in adoption of auto leasing, increase in awareness about the benefits of leasing, and people shifting from purchase to vehicle leasing drive the growth of the market.

Cost of the original equipment at the time of collisions is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market

Rise in adoption of management software, and innovations in mobility technologies act as an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-equipment-leasing-market/purchase-options

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠

Rapid expansion of numerous other industries globally and internationally has significantly expanded the shared mobility market to travel within the country. The increase in the usage of car leasing by corporate has rapidly increased the awareness among common people seeking the advantages they are getting over other available options. This promotes market growth during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠

Increase in traffic and pollution in most developed cities has encouraged buyers not to buy their vehicles and either use shared mobility or lease an automobile for the required amount of time in exchange for timely payment of rentals. This is anticipated to drive the market growth throughout the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14322

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive equipment leasing market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the global automotive equipment leasing market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the global automotive equipment leasing market.

The report provides a detailed global automotive equipment leasing market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the global automotive equipment leasing market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global automotive equipment leasing market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Daimler Group,, Home Depot Rentals,, The Hertz Corporation,, LeasePlan,, Blueline Rental,, Avis Budget,, H&E Equipment Services,, Sunbelt Rental,, United Rental., Enterprise Holdings,

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞

Passenger Car

Truck

Utility Trailer

RV (Recreational Vehicle)

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫

Commercial Customers

Non-commercial Customers

By Mode

Online

Offline

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

