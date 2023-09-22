Hostinger Website Builder update makes it easy to create and edit websites with only a smartphone
The website builder has been completely revamped to look and feel like a smartphone app.
This is what Hostinger Website Builder is all about – enabling web beginners and business owners to easily create a professional-looking website. No coding and web design skills needed.”KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating and editing websites just got simpler, especially for those who are always on the move. The new Hostinger Website Builder update makes building and editing websites easy with only a mobile device. Now, Hostinger can empower more people around the globe to reach online success.
Say a business owner comes up with a website idea while traveling and is eager to try it. Or, a freelancer notices a mistake on their website and needs to fix it quickly. Or perhaps, a budding entrepreneur wants to make a business website but they don’t own a computer.
These are only some of the use cases for mobile editor. According to Giedrius Zakaitis, Hostinger’s Chief Product Officer, the demand is already there. “Our clients access Hostinger services on mobile devices daily. We understand the importance of ensuring their user experience is as simple and convenient as possible. After all, this is what Hostinger Website Builder is all about – enabling web beginners and business owners to easily create a professional-looking website. No coding and web design skills needed.”
Key Features Made Mobile-Friendly
The website builder has been revamped to look and feel like a smartphone app. Its user interface (UI) is completely redesigned, and the main and most popular controls have been adapted to touchscreens.
The user experience is familiar to the desktop version. Users only need to answer three simple questions to create a new website using a smartphone. Hostinger’s AI will then generate it for them. Alternatively, users can choose one of 150 designer-made templates and customize it to their liking.
All site editing features reside on the Action menu. Clients can add new posts, pages, text boxes, images, buttons, and other elements anywhere on the site. Every website element can be freely moved, resized, and edited, including its color, style, and animation.
AI Assist feature can help generate SEO-friendly copy. Meanwhile, the Analytics tool can check site traffic statistics and trends.
In short, the updated mobile editor has all the essential website creation and editing features. Clients can seamlessly switch between desktop and mobile devices to continue working on their website.
About Hostinger Website Builder
Hostinger Website Builder allows web beginners to easily create a business site, portfolio, or even an online store. It is included with all Hostinger web hosting and cloud hosting plans.
The Website Builder plan includes the AI builder, designer-made templates, eCommerce tools, a free domain, and up to 100 custom emails and websites. It also comes with dozens of tools and features to ensure the security and performance of your online business.
About Hostinger
Hostinger is one of the top 3 web hosting brands worldwide. With world-class products and a team of around 1,000 curious and high-spirited professionals, we help over two million clients in more than 150 countries achieve their online goals.
Hostinger has been ranked among the fastest-growing companies in Europe for four consecutive years in the Financial Times' annual FT 1000 list. In 2022, Hostinger's consolidated sales revenue increased by 64% year-over-year to €69.6 million.
