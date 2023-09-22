Next Genesis Technologies, S.A. Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

top MSP DMARC solution

DOVER, DELAWARE, ARMENIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Next Genesis Technologies, S.A., a leading managed service provider based in El Salvador and Honduras, Central America.

This partnership will help Next Genesis Technologies's clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Next Genesis Technologies has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We are delighted to announce that Next Genesis Technologies has joined the EasyDMARC partner network. As part of our mission to provide secure and reliable email communications to our customers, partnering with EasyDMARC will enable us to access a fine set of tools that will enhance the security and reliability of our customers' email communications. We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to work together to create a more secure and trustworthy email environment," said Raúl Funes, CEO of Next Genesis Technologies, S.A.

"We are thrilled to welcome Next Genesis Technologies to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Next Genesis Technologies, S.A.

"Next Genesis Technologies, S.A. is a leading Salvadoran company, with offices across the Central America region, specializing in cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions. Since its establishment in 2003, the company has been dedicated to providing top-notch services to its customers.

At Next Genesis Technologies, the primary mission is to ensure the security, visibility, agility, and control of their customers' digital information. The company understands the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats and the increasing importance of robust infrastructure solutions. That's why they strive to deliver cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive solutions that meet the unique needs of their clients.

www.nextgt.net

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com