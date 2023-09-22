Escents Launches The Peppermint Essential Oil Variant
The renowned firm launches the Peppermint variant in its essential oil offerings.RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Escents, a renowned name in aromatherapy and natural wellness products, is delighted to announce the exciting launch of pure peppermint essential oil. This latest addition to Escents’ wide range of premium essential oils is set to revolutionize self-care routines and enhance the overall well-being of their valued customers.
The launch of this exceptional product demonstrates Escents’ unwavering dedication to providing customers with top-tier solutions for their holistic well-being.
Jacqui MacNeill, CEO and founder of Escents stated, “We are thrilled to introduce Peppermint Essential Oil to our esteemed customers. This addition aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality, natural solutions for overall well-being.”
Peppermint essential oil, derived from the plant leaves through a meticulous distillation process, has been revered for centuries for its versatile properties. It goes beyond its sweet candy-like aroma, offering many health benefits. With its high menthol content, Peppermint essential oil provides an immediate and invigorating sensation of coolness when applied to the skin, making it a must-have in any important oil collection.
The essential oil is proudly sourced from the USA. It is extracted from the leaves of the peppermint plant using the distillation method. Escents provides clear usage guidelines to ensure safe and effective use.
The team at Escents stated that for topical application, mixing 4-20 drops of Peppermint essential oil with 10 ml of carrier oil is recommended. A local application can be made to the affected area up to three times daily. At the same time, body massage is recommended once daily.
The professionals recommend adding 6-24 drops of undiluted Peppermint essential oil to a bowl of steaming water or a facial steamer for steam inhalation. Inhale slowly and deeply for 5-10 minutes, up to three times daily. (Note: Do not use essential oils undiluted.)
Jacqui added, “Peppermint is an essential oil with a rich history and many applications, from skincare to respiratory health. It aligns perfectly with our mission to help individuals lead healthier and more balanced lives.”
As a company committed to promoting wellness and natural remedies, Escents proudly presents Peppermint Essential Oil as the latest addition to its wide-ranging collection.
Disclaimer-
It is essential to keep Peppermint essential oil out of reach of children and avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with vegetable oil or water. This product is not meant for ingestion. Individuals with epilepsy or asthma or those planning prolonged use should consult a healthcare practitioner before use.
If adverse reactions occur, such as nausea, dizziness, headache, or an allergic reaction, discontinue use and seek medical attention. Exposure of applied areas to the sun should be avoided. Lastly, pregnant or breastfeeding individuals should refrain from using this product.
About Escents -
Escents is a renowned provider of premium aromatherapy and natural wellness products, committed to enhancing the lives of individuals through the power of essential oils. With a dedication to purity, quality, and sustainability, Escents offers an extensive range of essential oils, diffusers, bath and body products, and more designed to support well-being naturally and holistically.
Media Contact
Escents Aromatherapy
+1 778-814-8198
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other