Global Textured Soy Protein Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.0% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2023" offers a thorough market overview. Their forecast suggests a $4.17 billion market by 2027 with a 10.0% CAGR.
Textured soy protein market growth is driven by global protein-rich food demand. North America leads in market share. Key players: Archer Daniels Midland, Bremil Group, Cargill, Crown Soya Protein, DuPont.
Textured Soy Protein Market Segments
• Categorized by Type: Non-GMO, Conventional, Organic, and Other Types
• Sorted by Source: Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, and Soy Flour
• Grouped by Application: Food, Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery, and Other Applications
• Divided by Geography: Segments include North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Textured soy protein enhances texture and nutrition in various foods, made from soy protein granules, widely used in baked goods, cereals, animal feed, and meat products.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Textured Soy Protein Market Trends And Strategies
4. Textured Soy Protein Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Textured Soy Protein Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
