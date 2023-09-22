Portland Home Sellers to Receive Faster Purchase Offers as New Property Acquisition Manager Joins ibuyhaus
Company welcomes new team member Branden Hendrick to assist Oregon homeowners in selling their homes in less time.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Portland property investment firm, ibuyhaus, proudly announces the latest addition to their team. Effective immediately, Branden Hendrick has been appointed as Property Acquisition Manager, serving home sellers in Portland and throughout Oregon. Hendrick joins the team with a reputation as a successful small multifamily investor with demonstrated care for his clients and the Portland community.
“We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Branden to the ibuyhaus family,” comments Dustin McGuirk, founder and owner of Oregon cash home buying company ibuyhaus. “His aptitude for multifamily investments and genuine dedication to homeowners in Portland make him a perfect fit for our team. Given his exceptional communication skills and keen attention to detail, our Portland clients will enjoy an even faster and smoother home selling experience.”
Branden Hendrick shares his enthusiasm, stating, "Joining ibuyhaus is my opportunity to serve the community and make meaningful impact in the lives of home sellers. I'm here to ensure that every seller gets the maximum fair value for their property. I understand that selling your home can be overwhelming, and I'm committed to fighting for the best deal possible for every client."
Hendrick’s responsibilities will include advising homeowners on their home selling options, ensuring home sellers receive fair cash offers for their properties, and guiding sellers through the initial property sale process (https://www.ibuyhaus.com/how-we-buy-houses). His efforts will enable the company to issue faster offers and provide additional personalized assistance to sellers.
The expansion of the ibuyhaus team aligns with the company's commitment to serving the Portland community by offering progressive services for home sellers that are adapted to each unique situation. “Portland-area home sellers deserve trustworthy and efficient solutions. The reason for our success and growth is that we’re fully committed to treating each home seller with honesty, respect, and fairness,” remarks McGuirk.
Successfully filling this position is the latest in a series of developments for the company. In July, Dustin McGuirk was named Expert Contributor to Estate Monthly Magazine for the Portland area. The same month, ibuyhaus launched its “Fast Home Selling University” program: a series of educational resources to guide Oregon home sellers through the modern home selling process. In August, the company publicly announced their hybrid home selling program, which provides sellers with both an instant purchase offer and the option of listing their home for full market value (https://www.ibuyhaus.com/blog/how-to-sell-home-quickly-for-full-value).
In an effort to ensure home seller rights, the company also announced its Fair Price Promise (https://www.ibuyhaus.com/promise/) over the summer. Notably, the company has pledged to evaluate each property based on tangible metrics including its current state, geographical location, required renovations, and the recent sale figures of comparable houses in the vicinity. The transparent pricing process increases seller confidence in purchase offers, while preventing unrealistically high or low offers that are common in the industry.
About ibuyhaus:
ibuyhaus (https://www.ibuyhaus.com) is a prominent home buying company in Oregon and Washington, recognized for offering fair cash offers to homeowners wanting a hassle-free and quick sale. The company prioritizes a seamless and efficient home selling process, from offer to closing, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and community improvement.
