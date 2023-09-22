Summit Portable Buildings Partners with ShedHub for Local Shed Needs in Farmington, MO

ShedHub.com logo Summit Portable Buildings

Summit Portable Buildings in Farmington, MO, utilizes ShedHub to meet locals' accessory structure needs efficiently and effectively.

Summit Portable Buildings, a family-owned company known for producing high-quality accessory structures, is excited to announce it is utilizing ShedHub, an advanced digital platform aimed at creating effortless transactions between local accessory building retailers and homeowners.

When using ShedHub's advanced search functions, potential customers can effortlessly explore the extensive selection of Summit Portable Buildings' offerings, which include Backyard Portable Offices, Storage Sheds, Portable Garages, Utility Buildings, Lofted Barns and Cabins, Tiny House Shells, and more.

"We are thankful for Summit becoming part of the ShedHub platform and look forward to working with them ," says Jeff Huxmann, CEO and co-founder of ShedHub.

Summit Portable Buildings leverages its founders’ strong background in construction and sales industry, which allows for a seamless blend of expertise and craftsmanship in their product offerings. With a wide range of customizable options, they have been assisting customers in finding tailored solutions for their needs for the past seven years of their existence.

Serving the regions of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas, Summit Portable Buildings takes pride in constructing affordable and top-quality structures. Embracing a traditional approach, each building is hand-crafted from the ground up.

Summit Portable Buildings has a 50–year limited warranty on LP smart siding on wood buildings and a 25-year limited warranty paint. Additionally, Summit Portable Buildings provides its customers with rent-to-own options, eliminating the need for a credit check. Moreover, they offer the flexibility for customers to make a payment within 90 days, similar to a cash payment. Summit Portable Buildings offers complimentary delivery and setup services within the Farmington area, with accessory structures typically delivered and set up within 7-10 business days.

About Summit Portable Buildings

Summit Portable Buildings is a family-owned business, specializing in hand-crafted portable structures for customers in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Arkansas. With a focus on excellence, customization, and ethical business practices, they are committed to providing the best value and service to their customers. Their product range includes Backyard Portable Offices, Storage Sheds, Portable Garages, Utility Buildings, Lofted Barns and Cabins, Tiny House Shells, and more.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online platform created to link buyers with local accessory building retailers in their area. With its state-of-the-art search and transaction features, ShedHub provides a seamless and user-friendly experience, enabling homeowners to discover the ideal accessory structures that complement their properties. By utilizing the specialized filters of the Advanced Shed Search tool, thousands of potential customers nationwide can easily narrow down their options. Through ShedHub, anyone can swiftly find the accessory building that precisely matches their requirements, all from the convenience of their home.