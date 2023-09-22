Black Creek Energy Advisors Announces Sale of ~$40MM Permian Mineral Portfolio For Private Seller

Black Creek Energy Advisors facilitates divestiture of Permian mineral asset to select number of undisclosed buyers.

DENVER, CO, U.S.A., September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Creek Energy Advisors announced today the successful completion of the sale of a ~$40MM mineral portfolio in the Permian Basin for a Private Seller. Acting as advisor on the transaction, Black Creek Energy Advisors facilitated the divestiture of the asset to a select number of undisclosed buyers.

Black Creek Energy Advisors is a Denver-based energy advisory firm focused specifically on the mineral and royalty space. The company has a long history in the sector and is backed by a management team that brings over 25+ years in the industry with a proven track record. "We are pleased to have facilitated the sale of this mineral asset in the Permian," said Zach Wilson, Managing Partner of Black Creek Energy Advisors. “Our focus was on delivering a great result for our clients and we think we achieved that.”

The mineral portfolio comprised assets in the Permian Basin and represented an attractive opportunity to acquire top tier mineral interests with a strategic mix of both current cash flow and undeveloped locations. Black Creek Energy Advisors' commitment to providing tailored solutions for their clients played a pivotal role in the successful completion of the transaction.

For more information about Black Creek Energy Advisors and their services, please visit their website at www.blackcreekcompanies.com/advisory

About Black Creek Energy Advisors:

Black Creek Energy Advisors is a leading energy advisory firm specializing in providing comprehensive advisory and transaction services to mineral and royalty clients in the energy sector. With a focus on strategic guidance, asset valuation, and transaction execution, Black Creek helps clients navigate complex energy markets and achieve their investment objectives.

Advisory Contact: