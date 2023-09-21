The Experimentally Structured Museum Of Art Announces Move to Lawndale and Expansion as a Mobile Museum
ESMoA is transforming into a mobile museum, working out of Lawndale as its new hub. This shift to mobility aims to make art more accessible across all of LA.
This shift to mobility will really allow us to make art more accessible and inclusive than ever before.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Experimentally Structured Museum of Art (ESMoA) is embarking on a bold new chapter to transition from an exclusively brick-and-mortar institution to an ever-evolving mobile museum. Their existing creative art laboratory in Lawndale (14929 Hawthorne Blvd) will serve as ESMoA's new hub. From there, ESMoA will continue to host their signature exhibitions and provocative programs for all to enjoy. Beyond activating their new hub, ESMoA will curate mobile shows that will tour unconventional spaces across LA – transforming them into artistic hotspots. ESMoA plans on bringing immersive experiences to new neighborhoods as they highlight community artists and collaborate with local stakeholders.
— ESMoA Co-founder Eva Sweeney
After an impactful decade in El Segundo, CA, ESMoA’s current exhibition, "Experience 53: BELONGING," will run until September 16th, 2023, marking it as the final exhibition at their 208 Main Street, El Segundo, location. Over the past ten years, ESMoA has evolved into a vibrant and respected center for artistic creation and exhibition. During this time, ESMoA has curated an impressive 53 Experiences, featured 845 Artists, offered 2,873 Programs, and hosted 50 artists in residence. ESMoA is proud of its impact and eagerly anticipates advancing its mission of bringing the transformative power of art to diverse communities.
ESMoA eagerly looks forward to embarking on this exciting journey as they continue to push the boundaries of the art world — delivering unparalleled artistic opportunities to all.
Kicking off this radical transformation, ESMoA will host a Disco Launch Party on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 from 8pm to 12am. This night of dancing and celebration is set to be a treat, featuring KCRW's favorite DJ Tyler Boudreaux, an open bar, and the dancing LA Follies.
For more information about ESMoA's exciting transformation and upcoming events, visit www.esmoa.org or follow @esmoaorg across socials.
