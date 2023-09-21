TicketCity Recognized by Newsweek for Best Customer Service of Ticket Marketplaces

TicketCity Awarded Best Customer Service of Ticket Marketplaces

AUSTIN, TX, US, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TicketCity Inc., a leading marketplace that connects millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that it has been awarded 1st place among Secondary Ticket Marketplaces and 2nd place overall on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service 2023 in the “Ticketing” category.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2023 America’s Best Customer Service rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years.

"We're honored to be recognized by Newsweek as having the best customer in the country (in our category)," said Randy Cohen, Founder & CEO of TicketCity. "Our success is because we put our customers first. We believe that fans are what make live events special, so our team works hard to deliver a great end-to-end experience for everyone who buys tickets from us. We've been doing that since we started in 1990 which has helped us develop a loyal following of customers. A big thank you to our customers and our team for helping us achieve some of the highest customer service scores in the ticketing industry."

The America's Best Customer Service 2023 title recognizes companies that value its customers and provide excellent customer service. In total, over 200,000 evaluations were collected, and the survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 166 categories, providing results for a broad spectrum of customer experiences in traditional retail, online, and service segments. For each category, the most relevant brands were included in the scope of the survey according to reputation, turnover, or market share. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation, Quality of Communication, Professional Competence, Range of Services, Customer Focus, and Accessibility.

ABOUT TICKETCITY:

TicketCity help fans get tickets to their favorite concerts, shows and games. We offer access to over 100,000 events. Our customers benefit from huge inventory and expertise on the best places to sit. Over 33 years in the live events industry, we have served millions customers. We are one-stop shopping whether fans want to buy or sell tickets. Learn more about our company.