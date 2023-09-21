PoetrYY Finance announces NIL endorsement deal with Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and Miami safety Kamren Kinchens
MIAMI, FL, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junior linebacker for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Dallas Turner and junior safety from the University of Miami, Kamren Kinchens signed a deal with Miami based PoetrYY Finance.
The five-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Turner attended Saint Thomas Aquinas High School. After turning down offers from most major programs in the country such as Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State the freshman earned All-America honors from 247Sports and FWAA at Alabama. The 2022 season saw him play in all 13 games and record 37 tackles and 4 sacks.
Kinchens, a Miami native, went to Miami Northwestern. As a true freshman, Kam played in all twelve games that season and started the in the last five. In his sophomore year he led the Canes 59 tackles and started every game. He was named to the All-ACC, First Team and All-America, First Team.
Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals became legal for college athletes in 2021.
“It’s important to me that the companies I do NIL deals with have a significance and importance to who I am as a person and player. The fact that PoetrYY will offer services to HBCUs was important to me”, Turner said.
PoetrYY is the only banking platform that features dedicated solution services tailored for collegiate NIL earners. In addition to both debit and credit programs, they offer account management tools for tracking of NIL agreements. The platform will provide financial literacy for collegiate athletes while helping to establish and build credit.
The agreement was brokered by the Rosenhaus Sports NIL division who represented both Turner and Kinchens on the deal. “This is a great opportunity for both Dallas and Kam to partner with an exciting new banking platform at the forefront of innovation and allows PoetrYY Finance the opportunity to utilize the NIL’s of two of college footballs’ brightest stars that grew up in the same area the digital fintech company is based. This deal is in the upper echelon of NIL deals and might be the first of its kind where the athletes are representing a financial services software company, catering to the NIL market demographic”, said NFL agent Ryan Matha who led the negotiations.
As part of the NIL deal, the athletes will represent PoetryYY Finance services through various social media campaigns, appearances and Chalk Talk events.
About PoetrYY Finance
PoetrYY Finance is not a Bank. PoetrYY operates as a digital fintech company. Through its many partnerships, PoetrYY will provide financial products and services while offering financial equality and inclusion through technology and innovation. For more information visit www.poetryyfinance.com
For more information please contact Bari Wolfman at bw@rsragency.com
Bari Wolfman
