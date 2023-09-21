Submit Release
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at September 29, 2023.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for September 29, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.09 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.74 per

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

 
Distribution Details  
   
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.06667
Record Date: September 29, 2023
Payable Date: October 10, 2023
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.lifesplit.com info@quadravest.com

