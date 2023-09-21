Attorney General Drummond comments on Sanchez execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 21, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following statement today after the execution of Anthony Sanchez, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1996 rape and murder of 21-year-old Juli Busken in Norman. The Attorney General attended the execution at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

“Justice was served today for Juli Busken nearly 27 years after her life tragically was taken. My hope is that today can bring some measure of peace to her family and friends.”

###