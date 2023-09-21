Deadline extended for letters of intent to pursue opioid abatement grants

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 21, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond has extended the deadline for letters of intent for political subdivisions interested in pursuing opioid abatement grants. Letters are now due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board announced last month it plans to issue up to $23 million in grant awards. Under the Political Subdivisions Opioid Abatement Grants Act, eligible entities are limited to Oklahoma counties, incorporated municipalities, public school districts, technology school districts, and a public trust solely benefiting one of the political subdivisions.

Letters of intent to the board from eligible participants are required and can be submitted by email to [email protected]. The Notice of Intent to Issue Funding Opportunity and a form letter of intent for subdivisions’ use can also be found on the Opioid Abatement Board webpage. (https://www.oag.ok.gov/opioid-abatement-board)

Approved use of the grants includes but is not limited to: treatment and recovery programs, assistance with co-occurring disorders and mental health issues, opioid abuse education and prevention, efforts to ensure proper prescribing of opioids, and strategies to decrease the supply of narcotics. The full list of approved uses can be found at https://www.oscn.net/applications/oscn/DeliverDocument.asp?CiteID=487122

The total number of grants awarded and amounts for each one, including any caps, are anticipated to be determined based on the number of letters of intent submitted in total and by each category of eligible political subdivisions. The Office of the Attorney General will hold webinars on the application and contract process, with additional details to be released later.

This marks the first distribution of funds for the board, which was established three years ago.

