This Smart Add-On Transforms Existing Shades and Blinds into Smart Window Coverings
Arpobot's upcoming Kickstarter campaign introduces the Retrofit Smart Shade, a device designed to integrate smart technology with existing window treatments.
We believe that technology should be an extension of your home, not a distraction from it.”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arpobot, a startup specializing in aesthetic smart home solutions, is gearing up to launch its Retrofit Smart Shade on Kickstarter at the end of September. This innovative add-on is designed to transform traditional shades and blinds into smart window coverings. Users can control them through apps, voice commands, set schedules, or simply press on the device.
— Francis Guo, Founder of Arpobot
The Retrofit Smart Shade offers homeowners the opportunity to upgrade their current window treatments without the need for complete replacements. The device is built on Thread which grants future integrations with mainstream smart home platforms such as HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. Installation process is user-friendly, with most setups completed in approximately five minutes. Powering the device is a long-lasting, swappable battery, eliminating the need for proximity to power sockets. This battery also functions as a portable charger, providing users with added versatility.
Arpobot's Retrofit Smart Shade brings automation to window treatments, enhancing daily living with added convenience. More importantly, the energy conservation aspect cannot be overlooked. A study from the Illinois Institute of Technology indicates that automated shading can lead to reductions in energy consumption, with potential savings of up to 25% on energy bills. Thus, by adopting such technologies, homeowners may find a balance between convenience, energy conservation, and financial savings.
The product comes in a range of styles catering to diverse aesthetic sensibilities. From the rustic charm of wood to the sleek sophistication of marble, and the minimalist allure of pure white, Arpobot ensures that smart technology can be a beautiful addition to any home.
The inception of Arpobot can be traced back to a moment of frustration during the COVID-19 lockdown. The founder, with a background in both mechanical and structural engineering from the University of Melbourne, found himself wrestling with the manual adjustment of five roller shades in his apartment everyday. This daily challenge ignited the spark for a solution that seamlessly blends technology with aesthetics. Thus, Arpobot Smart Shade was born, turning a moment of annoyance into an opportunity for innovation.
For more information about Arpobot Smart Shade, visit www.arpobot.com/upcoming
Francis Guo
Arpobot
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram