Montana Silversmiths Unveils Collaboration with Miss Rodeo America Kennadee Riggs

COLUMBUS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western accessory icon Montana Silversmiths has announced a new celebrity collaboration: the “Kennadee’s Kindness" collection, inspired by the 2023 Miss Rodeo America, Kennadee Riggs, and developed in partnership with Miss Rodeo America, Inc.

Named in honor of Riggs’ platform and inspirational podcast, this latest edition to the Montana Silversmiths catalog features two captivating pieces that marry beauty and benevolence.

The first piece is a pair of silver tone, rectangular earrings [MSRP $60], dangling delicately from French hooks and adorned with intricate bright cut engraving and a distinctive chiseled edge that exude both sophistication and playfulness. The second piece is a complementary necklace [MSRP $60] that boasts the same intricate design, additionally graced by details like a compressed turquoise stone with copper accents that add a touch of color and flair. View the collection.

Judy Wagner, Chief Marketing Officer for Montana Silversmiths, said the company will allocate a portion of sales proceeds from the Kennadee’s Kindness collection in support of Miss Rodeo America, Inc.

The Kennadee’s Kindness collaboration is the latest milestone in a Montana Silversmiths/Miss Rodeo America partnership that dates to 2001, with each Miss Rodeo America presented with a specially designed championship buckle from Montana Silversmiths.

“A passion for Western and rural heritage is the common ground between Montana Silversmiths and Miss Rodeo America,” said Wagner. “Each year, the reigning Miss Rodeo America serves as an ambassador for the Western industry and rodeo. Through our partnership, she also serves as a spokesperson for Montana Silversmiths, sharing our story through her own ‘Montana moments’ as she wears our jewelry and championship buckle. For over 22 years, we have grown in our appreciation of the Miss Rodeo organization and the women who become Miss Rodeo America, all of whom exemplify talent, dedication, intelligence, and beauty.”

Jeana Linton, Executive Director of Miss Rodeo America, Inc., added: “The Miss Rodeo America organization is honored to partner with Montana Silversmiths. For more than 20 years, Miss Rodeo America has been proud to wear Montana Silversmiths jewelry that promotes our Western heritage. We are grateful that Montana Silversmiths recognizes the elegance, style, intelligence, and individuality of each Miss Rodeo America. By creating pieces of jewelry that embrace Kennadee’s platform, Montana Silversmiths is giving our reigning Miss Rodeo America endless opportunities to showcase her passions in and out of the arena."

The Kennadee’s Kindness jewelry set joins the Montana Silversmiths catalog as the company’s latest celebrity jewelry collaboration. Others include “American Made” and “The Phoenix,” collaborations with country stars Coffey Anderson and Stephanie Quayle. Visit the Montana Silversmiths website to learn more.

About Montana Silversmiths:

Headquartered in Columbus, MT, Montana Silversmiths has pioneered the development of Western fashion in both buckles and jewelry since 1973. The company is known for skilled craftsmanship, perfecting a combination of traditional Western designs, and precisely executed engraving styles. These include buckles, jewelry, and lifestyle products for Western enthusiasts and individuals who appreciate authenticity and craftsmanship. The company is the Official Silversmith of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), and AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), among other Western and outdoor organizations. For more information, visit www.montanasilversmiths.com.

About Miss Rodeo America:

Miss Rodeo America symbolizes the youth of our nation who wish to further promote Agriculture, and the sport of Professional Rodeo, and in doing so, promotes the great western way of life. She is the ideal, agriculturally oriented American young woman, who embodies professionalism, speaks intelligently, and has integrity, good character, knowledge, and grace. She consistently models and demonstrates these characteristics as she travels extensively across our country and at times, to other countries as well. The primary mission of Miss Rodeo America is that she will promote the western culture and way of life by educating the public on topics including ranching and farming heritage, the agriculture industry, and the sport of rodeo. An additional outcome is to provide educational opportunities for these young women to be prepared for the leadership positions of tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.missrodeoamerica.com