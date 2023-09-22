Submit Release
Witch Kitty Debuts Evocative Single “Blue”

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Witch Kitty, the indie rock duo of Rob and Asher, delves deep into melancholic enchantment with their debut single, “Blue.” Rob’s Mesmerizing vocal talent and Asher’s astounding guitar create a unique sonic landscape that invites listeners to immerse themselves in a realm of deep melancholy sound.

Recorded in an abandoned chapel, their upcoming album, “Everett,” explores the depths of human emotion. “Blue”, the lead single, encapsulates the poignant cries of real-life complex emotions.

Witch Kitty invites you to embrace their unique blend of indie rock and supernatural allure. “Blue” is now available on major streaming platforms, and be on the lookout for “Everett” their debut album, on Friday, October 13th, 2023.

Spotify, Apple.

About Witch Kitty

Witch Kitty, an indie rock duo, weaves haunting enchantments through their music, exploiting profound sorrow and raw authenticity. Rob and Asher’s ethereal sound is sure to captivate your senses. Explore more at witchkitty.com

