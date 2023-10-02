HOW LEIGH RICHARDSON IS CHANGING THE WORLD, ONE HEALED BRAIN AT A TIME

“The benefit from enhancing your brain daily, is infinite” ~ Leigh E. Richardson

“The benefit from enhancing your brain daily, is infinite” ~ Leigh E. Richardson

"Unfortunately, chronic worry has people melting down as we're living in a time of chaos, anxiety and fear." Says Leigh Richardson."

October 2, 2023

HOW LEIGH E. RICHARDSON IS CHANGING THE WORLD ONE HEALED BRAIN AT A TIME

Leigh E. Richardson is the Founder, CEO and Clinical Director of The Brain Performance Center in Dallas, Texas. After having studied human behavior for over 30 years, Leigh and her son unfortunately experienced traumatic brain injuries in 1990 and 1995. It was at this time that Leigh set out to understand how the brain works, how to heal it, and how to enhance your brain daily™.

Having shattered the glass ceiling too many times to count, Leigh went on to author “Turn Your Brain On, To Get Your Game On,” and became an international speaker and popular syndicated radio host. As a recognized global leader in brain health, Leigh E. Richardson holds Master of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees. Leigh is a National Certified Counselor, a Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor, Certified Clinical Trauma Professional. Leigh is also BCIA Board Certified in Nuerofeedback and Biofeedback, Dialectical Behavior Therapy Certified, and very soon she will receive her PhD.

As a visionary and exceptionally gifted abstract thinker, Leigh can relate to brain dysregulation on a very personal level as she has visualized and developed multi-dimensional state of the art solutions in her quest to heal people around the world.

Healing the Brain Organically -

As a Brain Health Expert, Leigh’s patients also include Veterans and first responders suffering from PTS, depression, insomnia, traumatic brain injuries, and ADHD for example. Leigh’s unprecedented knowledge and profound understanding of the brain is greatly changing the world by healing the brain organically. Located in Dallas, Texas the Brain Performance Center utilizes an extensive array of technologically, scientific breakthroughs and many successful methodologies that create change on the subconscious and conscious levels.

A Chaotic World -

“Unfortunately, chronic worry has people melting down as we’re living in a time of chaos, anxiety and fear.” Says Leigh Richardson. “Our brains become overwhelmed, we feel afraid, outraged, horrified and helpless, and we feel like there is no solution or relief.” The Brain Performance Center’s proven mental health and brain healing services, enhance your brain daily™. “We’re helping people live better lives and thrive. We help our patients lift themselves up, dust themselves off, and begin building their better tomorrow."

Collaborations & Partnerships -

The Brain Performance Center is growing holistically via new and exciting collaborations and partnerships to be revealed in the near future.

Brain Performance Center is a Texas Corporation, located on the web at: https://thebrainperformancecenter.com. As a brain health expert, Leigh regularly contributes to radio and television stations across the nation providing the appropriate organic brain health solutions. Leigh is located on the web at: https://www.leigherichardson.com