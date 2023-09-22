New Colorado law allows for same day license reinstatement for DUI cases

Colorado has introduced significant changes to its driver’s license revocation policies for DUIs to increase public safety and monitor drivers sooner.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The recent changes in Colorado DUI laws allowing same day license reinstatement tell me that lawmakers are taking into account the real-world implications of license revocations. It’s no secret that many people have just continued to drive while they were revoked. Unlicensed and unmonitored. The new law will allow people to drive legally, but they will also be in treatment, and monitored by an interlock device.” Josh McDowell, Partner at the McDowell Law Firm in Colorado Springs.

Colorado has introduced significant changes to its driver’s license revocation policies for DUIs (Driving Under the Influence) in 2023. These changes, which took effect on January 1, 2023, are designed to provide early alcohol monitoring for those who've had their driving privileges revoked due to DUI offenses and are seeking reinstatement. The new law allows for reinstatement on the same day the revocation takes effect, provided certain requirements are met.

Old Waiting Period

Under the old law, a person whose license was revoked for a first-time DUI had to wait at least 30 days after the revocation was effective before they could apply for reinstatement. This was a true revocation period with no driving permitted, and mandatory jail if convicted for "Driving Under Restraint."

New Waiting Period

The new law's “waiting period” isn’t really a waiting period at all for most DUI drivers. The law allows for reinstatement as early as the same day the driver's license is revoked. See Colorado Revised Statutes, 42-2-132.5.

Early Reinstatement Requirements

There are certain requirements that must be met to qualify for early reinstatement. These include:

• Application for Reinstatement with the Colorado DMV,

• Certification regarding understanding of Colorado DUI laws,

• Reinstatement fee of $95.00,

• SR-22 insurance and maintaining it for a required period.

Contact the Colorado DMV at (303)205-5600 to determine what is required in your case.

Refusals

In cases where a driver refused to provide a breath or blood sample, the laws are different. Refusals still require a 2-month waiting period and a 2-year period of interlock. There is no early release from the interlock for refusal cases.

Difference Between First and Second Offenders

The length of time that a person's license is revoked for a DUI depends on whether they have had a previous DUI conviction. For first-time offenders, the license revocation is 9 months. For second or third-time offenders, the license revocation is 1 year. Keep in mind, drivers are still eligible for early reinstatement with an interlock device if all other conditions are met. In the case of drivers with a prior DUI revocation, the interlock period will be 2 years.

Interlock Device Requirements

An interlock device is a device that is installed in a vehicle that prevents the driver from starting the car if their blood alcohol content (BAC) is above a certain level. First-time DUI offenders are required to install an interlock device in their vehicle for a 9-month period. However, Colorado drivers may be eligible for early termination of the interlock period if they have no violations in the first 4 months, and they are not a High BAC offender (see below).

Second/third-time DUI offenders are required to install an interlock device in their vehicle for 2 years.

High BAC offenders: Even on a first offense, if a person’s BAC was 0.15 or higher, they are required to keep the interlock installed for a full 2-year period. They are not eligible for early termination.

Conclusion

Colorado's updated rules reflect a balance between road safety and the opportunity for offenders to drive legally right after a revocation. The changes in Colorado’s laws are designed to improve public safety by reducing the number of people who drive on revoked licenses and requiring alcohol monitoring. These changes also give people who have been convicted of a DUI the opportunity to reinstate their driving privileges sooner if they meet all of the requirements.

If you have been charged with a DUI, speak to a Colorado DUI lawyer that can go over your specific circumstances to see if you are eligible for early reinstatement under the new law.