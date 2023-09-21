Maine Energy Plan: Pathway to 2040 Session 2

MAINE, September 28 - Governor?s Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: September 28, 2023

Start Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Registration is required. Please register using the Zoom link below.

Meeting description/purpose:

The Governor's Energy Office is leading a planning effort for achieving the use of 100 percent clean energy in Maine by 2040. The "Maine Energy Plan: Pathway to 2040" will engage the public and key energy stakeholders on actionable and affordable strategies to meet this target, such as through diversifying energy sources in Maine, stabilizing electricity rates, reducing emissions, and supporting jobs and economic investment.

This process stems from direction by Governor Janet Mills, who called for accelerating Maines trajectory to using 100 percent clean electricity to 2040 in her State of the Budget Address earlier this year, in response to burden on Maine people and businesses from high fossil fuel prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Maine Energy Plan: Pathway to 2040 process intends to align with goals of the states climate action plan, Maine Wont Wait, and build upon recent state energy analyses centering on distributed generation, energy storage, offshore wind, renewable energy markets, and strengthening Maines clean energy economy. The GEO has also retained The Brattle Group and Evolved Energy Research to conduct a modeling and technical analyses to inform this planning process. The GEO intends to deliver a recommended pathway to the Governor by early 2024.

This is a virtual public meeting. Register to attend via Zoom here: https://cbuilding.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUucOCvrT8iG9JOy8v5Rxm_SvNIQGzXDK-H#/registration

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Allie Rand

Phone: 2078160765