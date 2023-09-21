PA Healthy Lands Week Kicks Off with a Thrilling Lineup of Events Celebrating Nature, Recreation, & Community Engagement

Volunteer help plant trees and shrubs at a local state park.

PA is gearing up for an extraordinary week of outdoor adventure, community involvement, and environmental stewardship as the highly anticipated PA Healthy Lands

"PA has a rich legacy of conservation and historical preservation. Healthy Lands Week is a new way to engage with the assets... while also reaping the benefits of volunteering!’” — Marci Mowery

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania is gearing up for an extraordinary week of outdoor adventure, community involvement, and environmental stewardship as the highly anticipated Pennsylvania Healthy Lands Week begins on September 23, coinciding with National Public Lands Day. This weeklong celebration, organized by a coalition of organizations including the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), the PA Recreation and Parks Society (PRPS), WeConservePA, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, and the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), offers a unique opportunity for Pennsylvanians to connect with nature, give back to their communities, and foster a deeper appreciation for the state's cultural and natural treasures.

Pennsylvania's parks, forests, cultural sites, and greenspaces are more than just picturesque landscapes; they are vital to the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of our residents. Healthy Lands Week, born out of the State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), was designed to address the needs and desires of Pennsylvanians for outdoor recreation, while also safeguarding our rich cultural and natural heritage.

Throughout Healthy Lands Week, a diverse array of activities will take place, catering to a wide range of interests.

From educational bird walks to tree plantings, invasive species removal projects to virtual programs, and even a full moon hike, there's something for everyone.

Marci Mowery, President of PPFF, emphasized the importance of Healthy Lands Week, stating, "Pennsylvania has a rich legacy of conservation and historical preservation. Healthy Lands Week is a new way to engage with the assets that sets us apart from other states while also reaping the benefits of volunteering!’

Volunteerism has been shown to improve health, increase self-esteem and wellbeing, relieve stress, develop connections and reduce loneliness. Additionally, joining an event introduces participants to others with shared interests.

To get involved in Healthy Lands Week, organizations and individuals are encouraged to visit the official Healthy Lands Week website at HealthyLandsWeek.org to explore the event calendar, register their own events or volunteer opportunities, or tap into helpful resources.

Current list of events:

September 23, 2023

8am Golden Eagle Trail - Care and Maintenance at Little Pine State Park

9am National Public Lands Day Volunteer Event at Bald Eagle State Park

9am Trail Day at Ralph Stover State Park

9am National Public Lands Day at Jennings Environmental Education Center

9am National Public Lands Day at Pine Grove Furnace State Park

10am Fall Fest at Beltzville State Park

10am McConnells Mill Heritage Festival at McConnells Mill State Park

September 24, 2023

8:30am Little Buffalo Fall Field Day at Little Buffalo State Park

8:30am Cumberland Valley TrailFest at Shippensburg Station

9am Volunteer Trail Care at Prince Gallitzin State Park- Pickerel Pond

2pm Hike with Ranger Pete at Prompton State Park

September 25, 2023

9am Kings Gap Beautification at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center

September 26, 2023

8:30am Bird Walk with Doug Gross at Visitor Center

8:30am Migration Bird Walk at White Clay Creek Preserve

10am Henry Lee Willet Park Invasive Removal at Henry Lee Willet Park

September 27, 2023

12pm PPFF Virtual Book Club via ZOOM—'Brave the Wild River’ by Melissa Sevigny

September 28, 2023

10am Burn Brae Park Invasive Removal at Burn Brae Park

September 29, 2023

8am Oil Creek State Park Hiking Trails - Care & Maintenance at Oil Creek State Park

9am Tree Planting at Little Pine State Park

2pm Fall Foliage Frolic at Sizerville State Park

7pm Deer vs. Elk Talk at Sizerville State Park

8pm Berks Nature Full Moon Hike at Berks Nature | The Nature Place

September 30, 2023

10am Twining Valley Park Invasive Removal

11am Friends of Cook Forest Series: Walk in Penn's Woods at Cook Forest State Park

1pm Walk in Penn's Woods with the Friends of Cook Forest at Cook Forest State Park - Cook Trail

2pm Walk in Penn's Woods at Susquehannock State Park

October 1, 2023

10am Walk through the Riverlands at Susquehanna Riverlands State Park

1pm A Walk in Penn's Woods [Stony Hollow Trail, Grand Valley, Warren County] at Caldwell Creek Watershed Conservation Area | Fly Fishing Area Parking – Dotyville Hill Rd.

1pm Walk in Penn's Woods at Ryerson Station State Park

2pm Tree ID at Samuel S Lewis State Park

2pm Walk in Penns Woods at Pine Grove Furnace State Park

Please note that event details are subject to change, so it's advisable to visit the official Healthy Lands Week website for the most up-to-date information and any additional events that may be added.

###

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 40+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: @PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation

Twitter: @PaPFF

Instagram: @paparksandforests

LinkedIn: Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation