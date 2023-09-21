A public open house will be held Oct. 4, 2023, to provide Cache Creek and area residents with information about planned improvements to Highway 97 that will enhance safety and help prevent flooding.

The Highway 97 Cache Creek Crossing Restoration Project will include the installation of a bridge to replace the culvert under Highway 97 where it crosses Cache Creek. The bridge will be designed to handle peak river flows and debris, especially during the spring freshet. It will accommodate increases in peak water flows caused by climate change and will be built to ensure structural stability against erosion.

The information session will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall, 1270 Stage Rd.

Ministry of Transportation staff will provide an overview of the proposed bridge design and be available to answer questions about the project.

Information about the project can be found at: https://gov.bc.ca/cachecreek

Questions and comments can be emailed to: Cache.Creek@gov.bc.ca