Military Antenna Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2031: Cobham, Raytheon Company, Amphenol, Rohde & Schwarz, L3 Harris

Military antenna market to grow at 6.1% CAGR by 2031- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of the military antenna is typically attributed to a military communication system in which the antenna is used as a device that uses a transducer to convert radio frequency into alternating electricity. It is integrated into machinery and other heavy equipment as they are alarms to stop running operations after detecting seismic vibration. The demand for antennas for aerial, maritime, and ground military operations has increased recently in India, the U.S., and China. For instance, in 2019, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, and China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom) announced a strategic partnership to jointly provide advanced satellite communication services for aero, land, and maritime fixed and mobility applications. Also, military across the world are strengthening their land-based mission capabilities as land-based forces are the largest in terms of personnel strength and operate the highest number of vehicles. For instance, in April 2021, L3Harris Technologies announced that its Falcon III AN/PRC-117G manpack radios were selected by the German Ministry of Defense for the German Army.

The military antenna market size was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The military antenna market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, attack-prone borders, and border infiltrations. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted contracts, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in June 2022, Rohde & Schwarz unveiled two new monitoring antennas as a part of its cutting-edge COMINT/CESM military spectrum monitoring solutions at the Eurosatory 2022, in Paris, France. The new antenna provided its clients with COMINT/CESM solutions for spectrum dominance and situational awareness, which can be used to monitor congested RF spectra for spectrum awareness, interference hunting, and measure coverage & occupancy.

The factors such as the integration of military SATCOM in military communication, increase in use of electronically steered phased array antennas, and surge in demand for land-based communication systems supplement the growth of the military antenna industry. However, limited bandwidth for communications and high costs associated with the development and maintenance of infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the replacement of conventional equipment with technologically advanced equipment and the rise in government expenditure for military applications creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

The military antenna market is estimated to grow at a decent CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rising demand for satellite communication equipment and the increase in technological advancements in smart antennas. Furthermore, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war changed the dynamics of the European defense industry in 2022, which created a significant opportunity to drive market growth. In accordance with segmentation, "by platform, the ground segment dominated the global market in 2021, in terms of revenue. By application, the electronic warfare segment dominated the global market in 2021 in terms of revenue. By frequency, the super high frequency segment dominated the global market in 2021 in terms of revenue. By end-use, the OEM segment dominated the global military antenna market in 2021 in terms of revenue. Presently, North America is the highest revenue contributor and expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific.

The leading players operating in the military antenna market are Alaris Holdings, Amphenol Corporation, Antcom, Antenna Products Corporation, AVL Technologies, Inc., Barker & Williamson, Cobham Aerospace Communications, Comrod Communication AS., Eylex Pty Ltd., Hascall-Denke, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd., Mobile Mark, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, and Southwest Antennas.

