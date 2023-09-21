Atlanta Braves host Dobbins Day, honor servicemembers

Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, Air Force Reserve Command Ddputy commander, hugs 1st Lt. Kristin Grissinger, 700th Airlift Squadron navigator, during pre-game celebrations at the Atlanta Braves' Dobbins Day event, Sept. 18, 2023. Airmen stationed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., along with AFRC Civic Leaders, participated in the Braves' Dobbins Day event to recognize the installation's contributions to the local community. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)