Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, Air Force Reserve Command Ddputy commander, hugs 1st Lt. Kristin Grissinger, 700th Airlift Squadron navigator, during pre-game celebrations at the Atlanta Braves' Dobbins Day event, Sept. 18, 2023. Airmen stationed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., along with AFRC Civic Leaders, participated in the Braves' Dobbins Day event to recognize the installation's contributions to the local community. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
You just read:
Atlanta Braves host Dobbins Day, honor servicemembers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.