DOD highlights 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' resources

  • Published
  • By David Vergun
  • DOD News
ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) --  

In an effort to reach out to veterans who may have been impacted by the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, effective Feb. 28, 1994 to Sept. 20, 2011, the Defense Department is providing resources that will feature useful information including:

  • Military service statistics on review board discharge applications approved or denied
  • Statistics on types of discharges, including honorable and general under honorable conditions
  • The appeal process for upgrading discharge type
  • Frequently asked questions for veterans seeking a discharge upgrade

DOD Instruction 1304.26, widely known as the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, prohibited military personnel from discriminating against or harassing non-heterosexual service members who did not reveal their sexual orientation, while barring openly LGBTQ+ persons from military service.

The instruction specified that LGBTQ+ persons who did not disclose their sexual orientation could continue serving in the armed forces. Generally, those who chose to disclose were discharged.

