Critical Ops Awarded Contract to Host Transportation Emergency Management and Security Summit & Peer Exchange
Share insights, best practices and lessons learned with state Departments of Transportation Directors, their executive teams, academia, and the private sector.
This summit is a unique opportunity for transportation leaders to stay ahead of the curve and strengthen the resilience of our vital networks”WESTLAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critical Ops, a business integration company, is thrilled to announce that it has received an award from the National Academy of Sciences National Cooperative Highway Research Program to organize and host the Transportation Emergency Management and Security Summit & Exchange. This groundbreaking event is set to convene state Departments of Transportation Directors, their executive teams, and senior-level security practitioners, as well as federal agency partners, academia, and the private sector, to foster the exchange of cutting-edge insights, best practices, and lessons learned in the field of transportation emergency management and security.
Transportation is the lifeblood of our nation, ensuring the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the country. However, in today's ever-evolving landscape, the challenges and threats faced by the transportation industry have become increasingly complex. From natural disasters to cyberattacks, the safety and security of our transportation networks are paramount. The research team, consisting of Chelsea Treboniak (Principal Investigator, Critical Ops), Michael Audino (Senior Researcher, Center for Urban Transportation Research), Jenni Hesterman (Global Security Expert) and Brian Ness (Former Director, Idaho Transportation Department) recognize the urgency of addressing these challenges and are proud to lead the charge in advancing the field of transportation emergency management and security.
The Transportation Emergency Management and Security Summit & Exchange will serve as a premier platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and practitioners to come together, share innovative strategies, and collectively shape the future of transportation security. The event will feature a diverse array of presentations, roundtable discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to facilitate collaboration and foster an environment of knowledge-sharing.
Key objectives of the summit include:
1. Sharing Advances: Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest advancements, helping them stay at the forefront of their field.
2. Best Practices: Experts from various sectors will present best practices that have proven effective in safeguarding transportation networks, ensuring the safety of passengers and the reliability of cargo transportation.
3. Lessons Learned: Real-world case studies and experiences will be shared to help attendees avoid pitfalls and make informed decisions in their respective roles.
4. Networking: The summit will provide a unique opportunity to connect with peers, experts, and potential collaborators in the transportation security community.
The Transportation Emergency Management and Security Summit & Exchange will be hosted in the vibrant city of Washington, D.C. from November 15-16, immediately following the Transportation Resilience 2023 conference. This strategic location offers attendees the unique opportunity to seamlessly transition from one premier event to another, maximizing their knowledge-sharing and networking experiences in the heart of the nation's capital. Join us in this dynamic setting as we collectively address the critical issues facing transportation security and resilience.
"We are excited to host the Transportation Emergency Management and Security Summit & Exchange," said Chelsea Treboniak, President of Critical Ops. "In today's rapidly changing world, it is essential that we come together to share our knowledge and experiences. This summit is a unique opportunity for transportation leaders to stay ahead of the curve and strengthen the resilience of our vital networks."
For more information on the Transportation Emergency Management and Security Summit & Exchange, please visit the TRB Website or contact info@criticalops.com.
About Critical Ops:
Critical Ops is a business integration company with a deep commitment to innovation and collaboration. We partner with government agencies, private sector organizations, and academia to develop and implement cutting-edge programs.
