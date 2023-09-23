XOP NETWORKS DEPLOYS IP-BASED SHOUT-DOWN LINE BETWEEN TWO U.S. AIR FORCE BASES
XOP Networks Inc, announces deployment of IP based Shout-down line between two geographically distant US Air Force Bases.
We are proud to support the U.S. Air Force by providing advanced communications solutions that enhance their capabilities and readiness.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XOP Networks, a leading provider of advanced communication solutions, is pleased to announce the successful deployment of an IP-based shout-down line between two geographically distant U.S. Air Force bases in a foreign country. This groundbreaking project marks a significant milestone in enhancing secure and efficient communication capabilities for the personnel stationed at those bases. It facilitates rapid information sharing and enhances the overall operational readiness of the bases.
Key features and benefits of the IP-based shout-down include:
* Real-time Connectivity: Personnel at both bases can simply speak into a 3rd party dispatch console and the same audio is heard instantaneously on speakers at the far end.
* Channelized interface: The audio is received over CAS E&M 4 Wire port and is carried as VoIP between the two Air Force bases.
* Enhanced diagnostic capability: The system administrators can inject test tones at each end and can see the audio flowing through shout-down servers on respective web portals. Significantly helps with trouble shooting the network.
* Cost Efficiency: By leveraging IP-based technology, the shout-down line reduces communication costs, allowing for efficient use of resources.
* 24/7 Support: XOP Networks provides round-the-clock support and maintenance to ensure uninterrupted operation of the IP-based shout-down line.
This project underscores XOP Networks' dedication to serving the communication needs of military and government agencies worldwide. The company remains at the forefront of innovation, continually developing solutions that prioritize security, reliability, and efficiency.
"We are proud to support the U.S. Air Force by providing advanced communication solutions that enhance their capabilities and readiness. This IP-based shout-down line is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology for mission-critical communications" said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks Inc.
