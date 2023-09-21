Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Honors State Forensic Lab During National Forensic Science Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is honoring the staff of the Attorney General’s Office’s State Forensic Lab in celebration of this week being National Forensic Science Week. 

“This 19-member staff, including 15 scientists, handle more than 2,000 cases a year for local, state and federal law enforcement agencies throughout South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Lab’s state-of-the-art technology is invaluable in solving crime and keeping our South Dakota communities safe.”

The State Forensic Lab, located in the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, deals with three main investigative services – Biology, Firearms, and Fingerprints. The lab started DNA testing in 2002.

Lab staff examines more than 15,000 items each year. The lab is nationally accredited.

“Forensic science plays a major role in criminal investigations and prosecutions,” said Attorney General Jackley. ““The Forensic Lab performs the behind-the-scenes work that helps solve cases and often brings comfort to the families who are wondering what happened to their loved ones.”

                                                   -30-

