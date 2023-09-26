Five Compelling Reasons to Consider Playing Tidewater Golf Club in the Fall

Tidewater Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach Scenic Serenity: The 4th Hole at Tidewater Golf Club offers a picturesque oasis of beauty and challenge. The crystal award for Tidewater Golf Club winning South Carolina Golf Course of the Year North Myrtle Beach golf course. Tidewater Golf club third and twelfth hole in the distance Chasing Dreams Down the Fairway: A stunning view of Tidewater Golf Club's 18th hole, where memories meet the clubhouse backdrop.

Exploring the Autumn Appeal: Five Compelling Reasons to Experience Tidewater Golf Club!

Golf is a game that is played on a five-inch course – the distance between your ears.” — Bobby Jones

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a summer that brought high temperatures to much of the nation, fall has mercifully arrived, bringing comfortable weather and golfers to Myrtle Beach, the game’s most popular travel destination.

Even in a market with 90 layouts, Tidewater Golf Club stands out, providing the type of experience few courses in South Carolina can match. As group leaders make final decisions on where they want to play, here are five reasons Tidewater should anchor your next Myrtle Beach golf trip.

● At the top of the list is the beauty of the course. One of the Myrtle Beach area’s primary appeals is its coastal landscape, and there are few courses along the East Coast that can match the scenery at Tidewater. Nine holes play along either the Intracoastal Waterway or Cherry Grove Inlet, creating the type of take-home memories players talk about for years to come.

● The commitment to customer service at Tidewater is absolute, and it starts with the continuity of its staff. The general manager, head professional, and superintendent have combined for more than 70 years of experience at the course, and they set expectations, ensuring players enjoy a day that delivers from the bag drop through the 19th hole.

● Vacations are about creating memories, and Tidewater, as one of America’s premier public courses, treats golfers to a day they want to tell friends about. It’s not just the beauty, the customer service, or the quality of the design; it’s all those elements together that make a round at Tidewater special.

● On a layout full of outstanding holes, No. 4, a gentle dogleg left that hugs Cherry Grove, stands out. Featuring a large, undulating green fronted by cavernous bunkers, the fourth is on the short list of the area’s best par 4s, challenging golfers every step of the way while delivering unmatched beauty.

● In addition to everything the property offers, Mother Nature also helps make fall the ideal time to play Tidewater. With an average high temperature of 76 degrees in October, the weather is idyllic, ensuring comfortable conditions for golfers while the course continues to be in outstanding condition, meaning golfers can enjoy Tidewater at its best.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit the course’s website at TidewaterGolf.com.

For more information or to book golf, we recommend calling your favorite golf package provider. If you need a list of golf package providers, please get in touch with us at 843-466-8754 or email me (Pierre Rattini, Director of Marketing) at pierre@tidewatergolf.com

