Amplio Reignites its Speech-Language Innovation Grant Program, Inviting School Districts to Transform Special Education
The application window for this cycle is currently open and closes on October 20thMIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplio, a leading provider of special education solutions, announced the launch of a second cycle of its Speech-Language Innovation Grant program. Back by popular demand, this program invites innovative special education directors and speech-language coordinators from school districts across the country to join Amplio in its mission to reshape the delivery of school-based special education services.
Amplio’s recently launched platform for special education helps school-based providers optimize intervention time and maximize impact. Speech-Language Innovation Grant awardees will receive complimentary access to Amplio Speech & Language – the first set of evidence-based interventions available on the reimagined Amplio platform – for the Spring 2024 semester.
Alongside peers from other districts nationwide, grant awardees will participate in an exclusive, immersive pilot experience that includes virtual and onsite professional development options, exclusive access to a collaborative learning community, support from professional mentors, and more. In doing so, participating districts will have the opportunity to impact student outcomes while shaping the future of special ed.
Amplio launched its inaugural Speech-Language Innovation Grant Program over the summer. In that cycle, the following school districts were awarded grants for the 2023-2024 academic year: Burleson ISD, Texas; McDowell County Schools, N.C.; Cabarrus County, N.C.; Harnett County, N.C.; Cumberland County Schools, N.C.; Lancaster County School District, S.C.; North Brunswick Township Schools, N.J.; Issaquah, Wash.; Berkley School District, Mich.; and Jackson County School District, Miss.
The application window for this cycle of the Speech-Language Innovation Grant program is currently open, and closes on October 20th. School districts, private school networks, and charter management organizations with a minimum enrollment of 5,000 students and at least five on-staff SLPs with elementary caseloads are invited to apply. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis throughout the application window.
For more information about the Speech-Language Innovation Grant program and how to apply, visit ampliolearning.com/grants or email grants@ampliolearning.com.
About Amplio
Amplio is reimagining the delivery of school-based special education, helping providers optimize therapy time and maximize their impact. Starting with the areas of speech, language, literacy, and dyslexia, Amplio blends evidence-based interventions with robust tools for efficiently managing rising caseloads and administrative tasks.
Kayla Fargo
Amplio Learning Technologies™
+1 608-577-5482
kayla.fargo@ampliolearning.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube