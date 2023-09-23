Scoring Opportunities Abound on Hole No. 8 at Tidewater Golf Club

The crystal award for Tidewater Golf Club winning South Carolina Golf Course of the Year Find serenity and challenge on Tidewater's 8th hole, where nature and precision collide. Tee off into golfing bliss! Tidewater Golf Club logo. North Myrtle Beach golf course

Score Big at Tidewater Golf Club's Hole No. 8: A Birdie Opportunity for All

Embrace the challenge of Hole No. 8 at Tidewater Golf Club, where every swing offers a chance to turn adversity into victory.” — Pierre Rattini

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tidewater Golf Club is one of the premier courses in all of golf-rich South Carolina, complementing stunning views of Cherry Grove Inlet and the Intracoastal Waterway with an outstanding design. We are excited to share more about No. 8 at Tidewater Golf Club with you.

In addition to being one of the most scenic layouts along the East Coast, Tidewater challenges every aspect of a player’s game, rewarding power, precision, and creativity. With nine holes that play along the Intracoastal or Cherry Grove, the possibility of a big number looms, but Tidewater also provides more than a few birdie chances.

The one hole every player can take advantage of is the par 5 8th hole, which plays just 485 yards from the tips. It runs along the marshy waters of the Intracoastal on the left side from tee to green, offering opportunities for players who understand the challenge.

Tidewater’s eighth hole is the rare par 5 that is defined by the second shot. Water is a threat off the tee, but the fairway is 70+ yards wide, so there are few excuses for missing the short grass. However, the petite nature of the hole forces everyone to make a decision on the second shot.

Long hitters will have the length to get home in two but for the average player, understanding where to layup is vital. Players instinctively play off the left side of a pair of fairway bunkers toward the green.

That’s a risky shot.

The fairway narrows, and the land cants from right to left, pushing balls toward the marsh. How do golfers avoid an unexpected penalty stroke?

Don’t trust your instincts. The reward for being aggressive on No. 8 doesn’t offset the risk, as the hole is short enough to make an easy par or even birdie by playing more conservatively. A smart approach is to play a second shot over the fairway bunkers to the widest part of the landing area, leaving a wedge in hand to hit a green that is large and relatively flat.

Golf is a game that lends itself to heroic narratives, but on No. 8 at Tidewater Golf Club, a conservative approach is the easiest way to achieve flashy results.

For more information or to book golf, we recommend calling your favorite golf package provider. If you need a list of golf package providers, please get in touch with us at 843-466-8754 or email me (Pierre Rattini, Director of Marketing) at pierre@tidewatergolf.com

