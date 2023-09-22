Prepare for a challenge: The 3 Most Daunting Shots at Tidewater Golf Club

12 and 13 hole at Tidewater Golf Club The crystal award for Tidewater Golf Club winning South Carolina Golf Course of the Year Find serenity and challenge on Tidewater's 8th hole, where nature and precision collide. Tee off into golfing bliss! Tidewater Golf Club logo. North Myrtle Beach golf course Chasing Dreams Down the Fairway: A stunning view of Tidewater Golf Club's 18th hole, where memories meet the clubhouse backdrop.

Experience Golf's Thrills: Tidewater Golf Club's 3 Most Challenging Shots!

Success in golf depends less on strength of body than upon strength of mind and character.” — Arnold Palmer

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widely recognized for its scenic landscape, Tidewater Golf Club consistently ranks among the notable golf courses in Myrtle Beach.

However, the experience goes beyond its picturesque vistas. Tidewater boasts an esteemed design, earning the seventh spot among public courses in South Carolina, according to Golfweek. It presents a comprehensive test of a player's skills, blending power and precision throughout its 18 memorable holes. Here is a closer look at the layout’s three most daunting shots.

● The debate over which par 3 is better - No. 3 or No. 12 - has been raging since the first ball was struck at Tidewater, but which of these two beauties along Cherry Grove Inlet is more dangerous? The vote here, by a margin that is slimmer than some might imagine, is No. 12. From the white tees, the distances are similar, but the 12th requires a carry-over water that runs to the edge of the green, making it slightly riskier. That being said, don’t sleep on No. 3, which offers a delicate but demanding challenge, especially when the pin is cut on the lower shelf.

● Here is a surprise choice: the second shot on No. 8, a 457-yard par 5 (all distances from white tees). The eighth, which seems to play even shorter than the yardage on the card, is reachable, but be wary, especially if you are new to the course. The landing area tightens dramatically the closer you get to the hole, and balls run out toward the marshy waters of the Intracoastal. This isn’t the spot to mindlessly swing away in hopes of getting as close to the hole as possible. Players expect to make par or better on No. 8, but those dreams can be instantly dashed with a poorly executed second shot.

● The most demanding drive at Tidewater comes on the final hole. A dogleg left, the 18th plays 410 yards, and it rewards a right-to-left ball flight; otherwise, players are left with a long, fearsome approach that includes a carry over the encroaching wetlands. Tidewater is a premium layout, and players will need to be at their best as they make the walk to the 18th tee.

Group leaders are busy making fall golf trip plans, and the Myrtle Beach Elite package, a four-night, four-round offer anchored by Tidewater Golf Club, is one of the area’s most popular offers.

A primary reason for the storied layout’s popularity is this trio of shots, which alternately challenge and delight players.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit TidewaterGolf.com.

We Enjoyed a Spectacular Round at a Noteworthy Golf Course in Myrtle Beach!