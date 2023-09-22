Intelligent Memory Introduces LPDDR4x SDRAMs for Industrial Applications
Intelligent Memory extends its portfolio of low-power products with its new LPDDR4x SDRAMs, the extended version according to the JEDEC specification.
ESCHBORN, GERMANY, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory, a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, extends its portfolio of low-power products with its new LPDDR4x SDRAMs, the extended version according to the JEDEC specification.
IM's LPDDR4x components are available in densities from 4Gb to 64Gb and x16 and x32 organizations in a 200-ball FBGA package. The products are also offered with industrial temperature grades which range from -40C to +85C.
The LPDDR4x boasts improved features, such as its maximum data rate performance increasing from 2133 Mbps in DDR3 up to 4266 Mbps by adding termination and calibration options, while its biggest change is its operating I/O (VDDQ) voltage. This has been greatly reduced by 60 percent, going from 1.5V in DDR3 down to 0.6V. Because power consumption increases with speed, the reduced voltage allows for higher-speed operation without unreasonable power and cooling requirements on both the memory and system sides of the bus. These savings turned out to be compelling for applications even when considering the added cost to cater for a new voltage I/O power supply in the system.
“By expanding our portfolio with the new LPDDR4x family, we are giving industrial customers more choice with our components x16 and x32 organizations in low to high densities and industrial temperature ranges,” explained David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory.
Samples are available through Intelligent Memory’s broad network of distribution partners.
About Intelligent Memory:
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit www.intelligentmemory.com.
