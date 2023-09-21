Online Music Education Market to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 829.15 Mn By 2031 | Top 4 Players Capture Over 20.4% Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global online music education market is forecast to generate a revenue of US$ 829.15 million by 2031 from US$ 180.05 Mn in 2022, registering a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The online music education market is expanding quickly, propelled by several causes, including the popularity of online learning, convenience and flexibility, and the increasing demand for music teachers. The piano, out of all the instruments available, has a 38% market share due to rising student demand and the addition of additional piano classes by numerous colleges and universities.
Due to the increasing use of e-learning solutions, digitalization is becoming significantly more significant in the education industry. As a result, the market will expand dramatically. After the COVID-19 pandemic, smart and connected device use for education also saw a considerable increase. In an effort to enable music lovers to acquire the necessary information at home, various groups began providing workshops for free. For instance, in September 2023, Muzigal Academy announced that it would provide one month of free music instruction as part of its first-month offer. The school is establishing a benchmark for music education by offering a 360-degree framework for the online ecosystem of music learning and teaching.
Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important and changing how the education sector is perceived generally. The adoption of technologies like AI bots has made music creation simpler. Musicians can create their own albums thanks to intelligent AI bots. Additionally, a number of well-known music schools, including Berklee and Juilliard, are steadily moving toward online music education and integrating MOOCs. For instance, Moises.ai and Berklee Online collaborated in April 2023 to offer students production and analytical tools. Professors at Berklee Online will have the ability to incorporate a special widget with Moises.ai's cutting-edge AI Music Player right into their online lessons, giving students access to the technology.
Piano Captures About 34% of Revenue Share of the Global Online Music Education Market
The piano, out of all the instruments available, commands the highest market share, accounting for 34.2%, due to rising student demand and the introduction of new piano classes by numerous institutions and schools. In 2022, the online piano-based music instruction was worth roughly $62.2 million.
Close engagement between the teacher and the student is now possible and inexpensive because of advancements in educational technology and the acceptance of video-based platforms; as a result, even classical piano lessons are on the rise.
Online piano lessons have grown significantly in large part due to the Internet of Things. Additionally, in 2022, the number of internet users will have risen by about 6%. As a result, segment growth will continue to occur during the predicted period. The majority of online piano schools and academies are now stressing and marketing this new approach to online education as a crucial component of their curriculum.
Due to their appeal to a wider audience that isn't necessarily looking for specialist piano training, popular/contemporary piano courses—which are less rigorous and created for broader but shallower piano learning—are drawing more students to the online courses.
Asia Pacific to Witness Annual Growth Rate of 19.6%
The online music education market is becoming increasingly profitable in the Asia Pacific region. In a recent analysis, Astute Analytica predicted that the Asia Pacific region would experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, at 19.6%. The usage of digital technology is growing, people are becoming more aware of the advantages of music education, and more music schools and academies are offering online courses, which all contribute to this increase.
The region's growing adoption of digital technologies is one of the major factors influencing this rise. Music educators are using online tools and platforms to give their classes and reach a larger audience as high-speed internet becomes more widely available. For instance, China Unicom was the fastest fixed broadband provider among the major providers in China in Q2 2023, according to Speedtest Intelligence®, with a median download speed of 222.22 Mbps. The survey also forecasts that the market for cloud-based solutions will expand rapidly because of its advantages in terms of scalability, flexibility, and cheaper prices.
The increased awareness among parents in the region about the advantages of music education for their children's overall development is another factor fueling the expansion of the online music education industry. Thus, this increased the need for online music education programs and services. The study also predicts that as more music schools and academies use technology to provide students with a top-notch education, the number of those offering online courses will increase over the next years.
Top 4 Players Capture Over 20.4% Revenue of Global Online Education Market
The online music instruction market is quite competitive, with many different firms providing different products and services. The analysis from Astute Analytica also lists some of the major participants in the market for online music education, such as Berklee Online, Jamplay, Udemy, Skillshare, and Coursera. These businesses are well-known in the industry and provide a variety of online music education courses.
Udemy is one of the market leaders in online music education, which is renowned for its engaging learning environments and digital instruments. The business is well-established in North America and Europe, and it offers a wide choice of items for both beginning and experienced learners.
List of Prominent Companies Include
• Berklee College of Music
• The Juilliard School
• Lessonface.com
• Musika
• MusicGurus
• AAFT School
• VIP Peilian
• Skoove
• TakeLessons
• Point Blank
• Tonara
• Yousician
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global online music education market segmentation focuses on Instrument Type, Type, Session Type, Organizer Type, Learner Type, and Region.
By Instrument Type
• Piano
• Guitar
• Banjo
• Violin
• Other
By Type
• Music History
• Musicology
• Theory
• Others
By Session Type
• Solo
• Group
By Organiser Type
• Schools
• Music studios/academy
• Professionals
By Learner Type
• Beginners
• Hobbyists
• Professional Musicians
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Russia
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
